Mahesh Babu Announces The Release Of A New Song From The Film 'Uppena'; Watch

Mahesh Babu recently took to Twitter to announce that Ranguladdhukunna song had premiered on YouTube. The song is sung by Yazin Nizar and Haripriya and is from an upcoming Telugu movie called Uppena. Take a look at the tweet and also read more about the song.

Uppena song premieres on YouTube

In the tweet, the actor has mentioned that a new song from his upcoming movie has released. He also added his best wishes to the singer and 'debutants' Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty and Buchi Babu Sana. He also added a link to the new song in his tweet. Many fans liked and retweeted his tweet.

Most of the responses were quite positive. Many fans added that the song was a masterpiece and that they were very eager to see the movie. Other fans added that the song's melody and lyrics were quite good. Take a look:

Cool babu cool

Babu land aithe opposition ki band a#SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/rt4TsLmeeQ — Dhfm Bolthey 🔥🔥 (@IshqwaleD) November 11, 2020

Christmas ki almost two months undhi.. Mundhey invite chesthunna.. Maa Intiki Raa annayya Christmas ki 🤗#SarkaruVaariPaata #MaheshBabu @urstrulyMahesh — Sathvik Pathi (@Sathvik_DHFM) November 11, 2020

Devi Sri Prasad's song

The video premiered on YouTube is a lyrical video of the song Ranguladdhukunna. The lyrics of the song are given by Sreemani and the music is directed by Devi Sri Prasad. The song also has a very sweet note in the start and is dedicated to the late S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. The note added that this was Devi Sri Prasad's first song after lockdown and that he thought it was fit to dedicate it to a man who sang and directed his first song, the legend S. P. Balasubrahmanyam.

The song has quite a sweet melody and the video also has many shots from the movie. The video is almost 5 minutes long and has garnered 818,732 views since yesterday. Fans have also been loving the song. One fan added - 'DSP proved his magic again through this song and Yazin Nazir voice is mind-blowing'.

Uppena is a film directed by Bucchi Babu Sana, and jointly produced by Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. As mentioned earlier, it features debutants Panjaa Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty, with Vijay Sethupathi playing a prominent role. The cast is seen as Panjaa Vaisshnav Tej as Aasi, Krithi Shetty as Sangeetha, Vijay Sethupathi as Rayanam and Gayatri Jayaraman as Sangeetha's mother.

