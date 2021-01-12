Dhanush Starrer 'Jagame Thanthiram' To Hit The Silver Screens On February 12, 2021?

Kollywood superstar Dhanush's highly-anticipated Tamil action-thriller titled Jagame Thanthiram is reportedly all set to hit the big screen next month. The upcoming film has filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj at its helm while the Jagame Thanthiram cast boasts of Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady, opposite Dhanush. The upcoming Tamil film was originally slated to release back on May 1, 2020. However, the film's theatrical release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Is Kiccha Sudeep's 'Ambi Ning Vyasaitho' The Remake Of A Tamil Film Directed By Dhanush?

Dhanush's new movie Jagame Thanthiram release date confirmed?

While Dhanush recently kicked off the shoot of his 43rd film titled D43 and announced the same by sharing a BTS picture from the sets of the film, according to a report by Hindustan Times, his much-awaited action thriller Jagame Thanthiram gears up for a February 2021 release. In the Karthik Subbaraj directorial, Dhanush will be seen essaying the role of a gangster. Meanwhile, pictures of Dhanush sporting a handlebar moustache from the sets of Jagame Thanthiram also surfaced online and was quick to go viral on social media as well.

It was earlier reported that just like many films that got a direct-to-digital release owing to the COVID-19 situation, the Dhanush starrer will also be releasing on an OTT platform. However, Jagame Thanthiram's producer Sashikanth S had rubbished all the rumours and set the record straight that it will be released in the theatres only. Now, if the grapevines are to be believed, the upcoming Tamil film will release in Valentine's week, on February 12.

Also Read | Did You Know Dhanush Won His 3rd National Award From Producing 'Visaranai'?

The Kollywood film marks Dhanush's first-ever collaboration with director Karthik. Jagame Thanthiram's shoot went on floors in September 2019 and it has been extensively shot in the United Kingdom, especially London. While the film stars Dhanush and Aishwarya as the leading pair, the Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo will also be seen essaying a key role in the film, alongside Kalaiarasan and Joju George in supporting roles.

Also Read | Dhanush's 25th Film 'Velaiyilla Pattathari': Do You Know Math Trick In Its Release Date?

Meanwhile, Dhanush has multiple upcoming films in his kitty, apart from Jagame Thanthiram. He will be seen in Anand L. Rai's next, titled Atrangi Re. Furthermore, he will also star in director Mari Selvaraj's upcoming Tamil action-drama, Karnan.

Also Read | Dhanush Begins Filming For 'D43'; Shoots For The Song Sung By Himself

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.