Dhanush's Highest Rated Movies According To IMDb Every Fan Must Watch

Dhanush is an Indian film actor who is predominantly known for his work in Tamil cinema. Having done over 44 movies in less than two decades, Dhanush has created an irreplaceable space for himself in the industry. Here is a list of his top films according to IMDb that one must watch to appreciate the actor’s acting skills.

Asuran (2019) - 8.6

Asuran is directed by Vetrimaaran and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu and sits at the top of the list of Dhanush’s highest-rated films on IMDb. The movie is about a hot-blooded teenaged son of a farmer who himself if an affectionate pacifist by heart. As the plot of the movie unfolds, the teenaged son leads on and kills a rich upper-caste landlord who had been harassing his family. The movie was received well by fans and critics alike.

Vada Chennai (2018) - 8.6

Vada Chennai is written and directed by Vetrimaaran and features Dhanush in the lead role. The plot of the movie follows a young carrom player in North Chennai who becomes a reluctant participant in a war between two warring gangs owing to his level of skill in the game. The movie was well-received by fans and critics alike.

Pudhu Pettai (2006) - 8.4

Directed by K. Selvaraghavan and written by Balakumaran and K. Selvaraghavan, the movie follows a high school kid who joins a gang and becomes a drug dealer and later a politician. The movie sits third on the list of Dhanush’s highest-rated films.

Aadukalam (2011) - 8.1

The movie is directed by Vetrimaaran and stars Dhanush alongside Taapsee Pannu and Jayabalan on the big screen. The movie shows a village in South India where rearing and maintaining roosters and using them for fights was a way of life and a matter of honour to many people. The movie was well-received by fans and critics alike.

