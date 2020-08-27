Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram' To Release In Theatres, Confirms Producer Sashikanth

Recently, there was a buzz about Dhanush’s much-awaited film Jagame Thandhiram to release directly on the digital platform. However, the film's producer Sashikanth took to his Twitter handle on Thursday, August 27, 2020, to dismiss all rumours and reports regarding the same. The producer also revealed that they will wait for a theatrical release.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sashikanth asked fans not to believe in rumours. He added that the entire team is waiting to see Dhanush on big screen. Take a look at his tweet below.

The tweet garnered several likes, retweets, and comments. And by the looks of the comment, it is quite evident that fans are very happy for the film to release in theatres. Netizens went on to thank the makers of the film for taking this decision. Netizens also began trending the hashtag #JagameThandhiram on the microblogging site. One of the users wrote, “Aiyooo Thank u naaa. #JagameThandhiram”, while the other one wrote, “thank you thangamey, this is very good news”. Take a look at a few more comments below:

About the film

Jagame Thandhiram is an action thriller film that stars Dhanush, James Cosmo and Aishwarya Lekshmi in leading roles, while Joju George and Kalaiyarasan play crucial roles in the film. This movie marks the third film of the music composer Santhosh Narayanan after Kodi and Vada Chennai, with Dhanush. Initially, the film was slated to hit theatres on May 1, and then was pushed to August 27 but the release date was once again postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The makers are yet to announce a new release date of the film. Fans, on the other hand, are very eager to know more about the film. In July, the makers of the film had released a new poster which featured the mugshot of Dhanush with a stamped mark on his left eye. Take a look.

