Malavika Mohanan Is Happy As Lokesh Kanagaraj Is Finally Working With His 'dream Actor'

Actor Malavika Mohan of Beyond The Clouds (2017) fame on Wednesday shared the first look poster of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Kamal Haasan's untitled film and congratulated her Master director. "So happy you’re finally working with your dream actor- Kamal Haasan Sir!", (sic) wrote Malavika Mohanan sharing the first-look poster online. She also expressed her excitement, and wrote, "super excited to see this collaboration." (sic)

Check out Malavika Mohanan's post:

Looks amazing @Dir_Lokesh ! So happy you’re finally working with your dream actor- Kamal Haasan Sir! Super excited to see this collaboration 👏🏻 https://t.co/KDmi1OjBLw — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) September 16, 2020

Lokesh Kanagaraj and Kamal Haasan to collaborate for an untitled film

On Wednesday evening, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Kamal Haasan announced that they would be collaborating on a new film on their respective social media handles. They shared the first-look poster of the untitled film. The poster read, "Once upon a time there lived a ghost…"

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has confessed umpteen times that he is a die-hard fan of Kamal Haasan, shared the poster with a sweet caption. "Thanks to god," (sic) wrote Lokesh Kanagaraj. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Another journey begins." (sic) The untitled movie is produced by Kamal Haasan under his production banner. The music of the film is going to be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Malavika Mohanan and Lokesh Kanagaraj in Master

Malavika Mohanan will be collaborating with Kaithi (2019) fame Lokesh Kanagaraj for the first time in Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, narrates the tale of a college professor and his fight against the ills of the society. Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan play the role of professors in the film. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi essays the part of a local goon. On Malavika Mohanan's birthday, the makers of the upcoming film released her first look from the film, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

The movie is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. Master was initially supposed to hit the marquee in April 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie's release date was pushed indefinitely. The makers are waiting for the theatres to reopen to release the film.

