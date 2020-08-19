Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' To Release Post Lockdown, Says Director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Superstar Thalapathy Vijay's next film Master was supposed to release back on April 9, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the movie was delayed indefinitely as all theatres were shut down. Thalapathy Vijay's Master is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year. Speaking to 'The Hindu', Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj opened up about the film's delay and possible future release.

Thalapathy Vijay's Master delayed due to lockdown, director Lokesh Kanagaraj talks about the situation

Speaking to the daily, director Lokesh Kanagaraj stated that even the filmmakers were annoyed and disappointed by Master's delay. The director mentioned that fans of Thalapathy Vijay were constantly asking for updates about the film. However, Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that he did not have any updates about the film right now. He added that they could not give any more details about Thalapathy Vijay's Master until the lockdown was completely lifted.

Lokesh Kanagaraj also stated that everyone, including the makers of the film, were disappointed with the movie's delay. However, the director added that whenever the film released in theatres, it would be a huge celebration for the fans. No new release date for Thalapathy Vijay's Master has been announced. The film is likely to release in theatres once the lockdown ends. Moreover, the makers of Master do not seem to have any plans to release the film on OTT.

Thalapathy Vijay's Master is produced by XB Film Creators. The upcoming movie also stars popular superstar Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Moreover, Master will also feature Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das are also set to play important roles in the upcoming action-thriller.

The producer of the movie, Xavier Brutto, previously revealed that the film will be released either during Diwali of this year or Pongal of next year. Anirudh Ravichander will provide the music for Thalapathy Vijay's Master. The cinematography for the film was done by Sathyan Sooryan while the editing was done by Philomin Raj.

