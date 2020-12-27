DYK Dhanush Reprised His Role As Kokki From 'Pudhupettai' In A Cameo In 'Vai Raja Vai'?

South Indian actor Dhanush has done over 44 movies throughout his career and is considered one of Tamil cinema's finest actors. He debuted in 2002 with Thulluvadho Ilamai, which was directed by his father Kasthuri Raja. Dhanush's movies that remain widely popular include Polladhavan (2007), Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008), 3 (2012), Maryan (2013), Maari (2015) and Maari 2 (2018) and many more. Fans will be surprised to know Dhanush reprised his role as Kokki from Pudhupettai in a small cameo in Vai Raja Vai. Read further ahead to know more about Vai Raja Vai movie trivia.

Dhanush reprised his role as Kokki from 'Pudhupettai' in a small cameo in 'Vai Raja Vai'

According to IMDB trivia, Dhanush's role in Vai Raja Vai, Kokki Kumar was inspired by his 2006 successful movie Pudhupettai. He had a guest appearance in the movie. Another trivia from the same movie is that Dhanush wrote the song 'Move Your Body' which was sung by Ilaiyaraaja. Vai Raja Vai is Rajinikanth's daughter and Dhanush's wife Aishwarya R. Dhanush's second movie. She wrote and directed the movie.

Dhanush on the work front

On the work front, Dhanush will be joining the cast of Netflix's The Gray Man. The movie is directed by duo Anthony and Joe Russo. Along with Dhanush, Hollywood stars Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters will join the cast. The movie features Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in lead roles. The actor took to his Twitter account to share the news through a note. His note read, "Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix's The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by the Russo Brothers. Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action-packed experience." Check it out :

On the other hand, Dhanush will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the next film, Atrangi Re. The shoot for the movie has started and the release is expected in February 2021. The actor recently took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself in front of Taj Mahal. He captioned it as 'No caption needed.' Check out the post :

