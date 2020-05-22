Dhanush's 'Raanjhanaa' & Other Films Where Characters Become Victims To Political Wars

Over the past few years, Bollywood films have covered a wide range of concepts and issues. There have been a few films in the industry which spoke about political scenario. Here is a look at a few films where central characters become victims to political wars.

Films where characters died due to getting involved in politics

1. Raanjhanaa (2013)

Raanjhaana was a romantic drama film released in the year 2013. The plot of this film revolved around the life of a boy who is head over heels in love with a girl who moves on in life. Ranjhanaa was directed by Aanand L Rai while the story was written by Himanshu Sharma. The lead character Kundan was killed in the film because of the politics that he gets involved in, while he is on a quest to win the heart of the woman that he has been longing for since childhood. Ranjhanaa starred Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush, Zeeshan Ayyub, and Swara Bhasker in the lead roles.

2. Raajneeti (2010)

Raajneeti was a drama film released in the year 2010. The plot of this film revolved around two political parties and how they were at war almost always. Raajneeti was directed by Prakash Jha who also contributed to the story of the film. The character Prithvi was killed in the film in the ugly fight for power by his very own brother who was unaware of the connection he has with Prithvi. Raajneeti starred actors like Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Katrina Kaif, and Arjun Rampal, amongst others.

3. Rang De Basanti (2006)

Rang De Basanti was a drama film released in the year 2006. The plot of this film revolved around the life of six young Indians who learn about the freedom struggle of their country. Rang De Basanti was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who also contributed to the story of the film. The plotline of the film saw the death of Ajay Rathod due to improper provisions available to him which later turned into a scam. Rang De Basanti starred actors like Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, and Madhavan, amongst others.

