Dhanush Replaced 'Sathayama Nee Ennaku' With THIS Song In His Film Titled '3', See Here

Dhanush is a major name in Tamil cinema and works as an actor, producer, director, writer, lyricist, screenwriter, and playback singer. The Maari actor has worked in over 44 years in a career spanning 18 years. While Dhanush gained popularity with his acting and choice of movies, it was the song Why This Kolaveri Di that shot him to fame countrywide overnight. The song has more than 260 million views on YouTube and was the first Indian video to touch the 100 million mark. Read on to know more about Dhanush's movies and their trivia.

Also Read | Dhanush's 2011 Release 'Mayakkam Enna' Had Wrapped Up In 80 Days? Read Interesting Trivia

Also Read | The Gray Man Cast: From Dhanush To Ryan Gosling, Know Actors Of This Upcoming Netflix Film

Ethir Neechal Trivia

Ethir Neechal is a Tamil film that belongs to the sports comedy genre. The 2013 movie was directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar and produced by Dhanush. The music of the film was given by Anirudh Ravichander, who also was the music director for Dhanush's film titled 3. It remains a lesser-known fact that the song Sathyama Nee Ennaku, also called Local Boys sung by Dhanush was initially written for the movie 3 but was replaced by the hit song Why This Kolaveri Di. Therefore, the former song was used in the film Ethir Neechal. The Tamil sports comedy also had a song by Punjabi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. He sang the title track for the movie called Ethir Neechal.

Talking about his song, Why This Kolaveri Di, Dhanush said in an interview with Pinkvilla that despite the track being a silly one, it holds a really special place in his life. Speaking further about it, he mentioned that he couldn't understand why the song had become such a rage but he was happy that it worked. Talking about how he came up with the lyrics, Dhanush stated that he used all the English words that are generally used in Tamil vocabulary, like I, How, Cow, You, Me, Why, etc, put it together and that's how the song was penned down.

Also Read | Dhanush Teams Up With Brother Selvaraghavan For Next Film, Says 'happy To Join My Maker'

Also Read | Dhanush Shares Glimpse Of 'Karnan' Shoot; Thanks Mari Selvaraj And Team

Dhanush's movies and filmography

Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, better known by his stage name Dhanush has worked in a number of films in his career spanning 18 years. Dhanush is the third actor from the Tamil cinema Industry, to set-mark in the International market, behind veterans Rajnikanth and Vijay. He has been felicitated with 13 SIIMA Awards, nine Vijay Awards, seven Filmfare Awards South, five Vikatan Awards, five Edison Awards, three National Film Awards, and a Filmfare Award. He has also been included in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list six times. Dhanush's famous works include Asuran, VIP 2, Maari, Maryan, Aregan, Vadachennai, 3 among others. He has also been roped in to play an important role in the Hollywood film, The Gray Man with actors Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

Image Credits: Dhanush Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.