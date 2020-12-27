Dhanush's 2011 Release 'Mayakkam Enna' Had Wrapped Up In 80 Days? Read Interesting Trivia

South actor Dhanush has earned a massive fan following with his performance in various projects, ranging from action to comedy. His repertoire includes numerous hit films; Polladhavan, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Aadukalam, Kodi, Velaiilla Pattadhari, Vada Chennai and Asuran, are a few to name.

Among many others, in the month of November, Dhanush's fans were celebrating nine years of his release Mayakkam Enna. On account of that, here are a few interesting trivia about the film, as per Cinema Express, which you might not have known.

Dhanush Mayakkam Enna movie trivia

The lead actors, Dhanush and Richa Gangopadhyay had initially been signed to do Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam. Selvaraghavan started Mayakkam Enna with them after the former got shelved. Reportedly, the shooting for the film was wrapped up in 80 days, as Selva was in a hurry to start his next project, Vishwaroopam, with Kamal.

Dhanush had done a make-over for the film as he sported three different get-ups for the musical-drama film.

Yuvan replaced GV Prakash Kumar as the music composer. However, the latter was again assigned as the composer after Yuvan quit the film.

Television actor Deepa Venkat gave her voice to the lead actor Richa.

Interestingly, the film marked the debut of acclaimed photographer Sundar Ramu, who played the character of Dhanush's best friend.

The film was dubbed and released in the Telugu language too. The makers titled it, Mr Karthik.

The K Selvaraghavan directorial has bagged around 7.6 ratings on IMDb.

Actor Richa won a couple of accolades for her performance in the film, including Edison Awards and Norway Tamil Film Festival, among many others.

The music album of the film received a positive response.

Dhanush's movies

On the professional front, the 37-year-old actor has multiple projects in his kitty. Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of Karthik Subbaraj directed Jagame Thandiram. The film has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK. Meanwhile, he recently completed shooting for Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan. He also has a Bollywood film, Atrangi Re, starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead. On the other hand, it was recently confirmed that Dhanush will star in the upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man, which will be directed by the Russo Brothers.

