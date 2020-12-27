Dhanush's 2011 Release 'Mayakkam Enna' Had Wrapped Up In 80 Days? Read Interesting Trivia

Quick links:
South actor Dhanush has earned a massive fan following with his performance in various projects, ranging from action to comedy. His repertoire includes numerous hit films; Polladhavan, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Aadukalam, Kodi, Velaiilla Pattadhari, Vada Chennai and Asuran, are a few to name.
Among many others, in the month of November, Dhanush's fans were celebrating nine years of his release Mayakkam Enna. On account of that, here are a few interesting trivia about the film, as per Cinema Express, which you might not have known.
READ | Sivaji Welfare Association Requests Dhanush To Change 'Karnan' Title, Here's Why
READ | Dhanush Teams Up With Brother Selvaraghavan For Next Film, Says 'happy To Join My Maker'
READ | The Gray Man Cast: From Dhanush To Ryan Gosling, Know Actors Of This Upcoming Netflix Film
On the professional front, the 37-year-old actor has multiple projects in his kitty. Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of Karthik Subbaraj directed Jagame Thandiram. The film has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK. Meanwhile, he recently completed shooting for Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan. He also has a Bollywood film, Atrangi Re, starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead. On the other hand, it was recently confirmed that Dhanush will star in the upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man, which will be directed by the Russo Brothers.
READ | Dhanush Shares Glimpse Of 'Karnan' Shoot; Thanks Mari Selvaraj And Team
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.