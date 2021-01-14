Dhanush Reveals The 'title Look' Of His Upcoming Film 'Naane Varuven'; Check Out

Dhanush gave a huge surprise to his fans as he revealed the first look for his next upcoming film. Naane Varuven will be the next project featuring Dhanush in the lead role. Fans were delighted to see the new poster reveal for the film and praised the actor for his new project. Taking to Twitter, Dhanush shared two images of the poster for his film Naane Varuven. Fans called it a “Mass” reveal and wrote several praises for the actor in the comments section.

Dhanush reveals the "title look" for his next upcoming film

In the poster, Dhanush can be seen covered in a dual-tone image. One side of the image had a yellow and orange tone while the other had a purple tone to it. The poster bearing the name Naane Varuven was filled with exotic guns and a beautiful scenery filled with snow-clad trees towards the sides.

The actor has teamed up with Selvaraghan for this film and thus fans are eager to watch the magic the actor-director duo will create on the screen with this new film. The story of the film yet remains to be seen as the makers have released the first look quite recently.

However, the fans seem quite impressed with the overall look and the vibe of the film given by its poster. At the time of this writing, the tweet made by Dhanush with the title look for Naane Varuven stands at over 50 thousand likes and counting. Thus fans have been sharing the poster and celebrating the reveals of Dhanush’s next project.

Besides that, Dhanush has wrapped up shooting for his portion of the film Atrangi re. The movie is one of the most awaited films starring the actor and thus his fans are quite eager to watch him in it. Atrangi re will be directed by Aanand L Rai and will feature Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles as well. The first look for this film along with the cast pictures created quite a buzz among fans who eagerly await to watch the film as soon as possible. According to Bollywood Life, the film Atrangi re was all set to be released in theatres on Valentine’s Day of 2021, however, due to the pause caused by the pandemic, one can expect a shift in dates for the release of the movie.

