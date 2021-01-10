Did You Know Dhanush Won His 3rd National Award From Producing 'Visaranai'?

Bankrolled by Dhanush, Visaranai is a 2015 Tamil-language crime thriller flick. Helmed by Vetrimaaran, the plot of the movies was based on the novel Lock Up by author M Chandrakumar. Do you know the success of Visarani was such that it garnered Dhanush a National Award? Continue reading to know intriguing details about the same.

Visaranai’s success

As soon as the crime thriller was released in the theatres, it immediately became a fan favourite. Visaranai has gained 8.5-star rating on the online database IMDb. Such was the success of the movie that it earned Dhanush his third National Award for producing the film. Visaranai became the second film that garnered him a National Award as a producer. Previously, he was honoured with the accolade for bankrolling the 2015 film Kaaka Muttai.

At that time, Visarani bagged three National Awards for the categories - Best Feature Film in Tamil, Best Supporting Actor and Best Editing. According to PTI, Dhanush while expressing his happiness said that ‘three awards for Visaranai means triple the joys’. He also added that he is duty-bound to thank the film’s director for his exceptional skills.

Dhanush, who has bagged National Awards in the past, said that he was sure the film would earn a ‘special place’ when he signed up to produce the crime thriller. He further said that Tamil audiences will always accept such ‘creations’. The audiences love also encourages him to support more such efforts, he claimed.

Featuring Dinesh and Anandhi in the lead role, the film follows the life of four labourers who are tortured by the police to confess to a theft that they haven’t committed. However, after being saved by an honest policeman, all of them learn that the worst is yet to arrive. Visaranai also features Samuthirakani, Kishore and Aadukulam Murugadoss in pivotal roles. Along with bagging three honourable National accolades, this film also became India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 89th Academy Awards. Along with it, Visaranai also was the first Tamil language Indian film to be screened at the Venice International Film Festival back in the year 2015.

