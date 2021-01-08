Dhanush Begins Filming For 'D43'; Shoots For The Song Sung By Himself

Although Dhanush is known to be recluse in nature, the actor is frequently seen on the screen after consistently taking on different film projects. Even though the coronavirus pandemic had put a strong halt to the working of the film industry, the production of film projects are slowly but steadily beginning again. Dhanush also seems to have jumped on the wagon, as he began shooting for his latest film. Have a look at Dhanush preparing for his upcoming film D43 along with more details about the film.

Dhanush begins the shoot for D43

For his next film, Dhanush has joined forces with popular director Karthick Naren, who was also the director of Mafia. As of now, the title of the film is given as D43. While the actor has not said anything about this new project, it was the well-known music composer G.V. Prakash Kumar who has posted on social media, wishing the entire team of the film for starting the shoot. The tweet posted by the music composer says that the team is now filming a song of the film which has been sung by Dhanush himself.

ALSO READ: Dhanush Pours Love On Prabhu Deva With Candid Picture, Says, 'friends Like Family'

The makers of this film had earlier announced that Smruthi Venkat would be a part of the film, as reported in Zoom Entertainment. It was then announced that Samuthrakani will have an important role in the movie. Except for these few announcements and the social media post, not much has been revealed about the film. Another interesting detail that has been revealed is that the lyricist of the film Vivek will also be writing some of the screenplay and dialogues in the film. He has written lyrics for over a hundred songs in Tamil films.

ALSO READ: Dhanush Begins Shoot With Director And Brother Selvaraghavan; See Announcement

Dhanush also has a few other films that have been eyeing a release. Atrangi Re, Karnan and Jagame Thandhiram are the upcoming films of the actor, along with D43 itself. He has worked in several popular films such as Raanjhanaa, Asuran, Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Vai Raja Vai and was last seen in the film Pattas. The actor had also famously sung the hit song Why This Kolaveri Di.

ALSO READ: DYK Dhanush Reprised His Role As Kokki From 'Pudhupettai' In A Cameo In 'Vai Raja Vai'?

ALSO READ: Dhanush Shares Glimpse Of 'Karnan' Shoot; Thanks Mari Selvaraj And Team

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.