Dhanush's 'Rowdy Baby' becomes first South Indian song to hit 1 billion views on YouTube

South Indian star Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's hit song Rowdy Baby has hit another milestone as it garnered a whopping 1 billion views on YouTube. Apart from this, the day marked extra special for the actor as it also marked the 9th anniversary of the actor's Why This Kolaveri Di which took the world by storm. Dhanush thanked his fans for their love for the song and for making it a hit.

Dhanush's song Rowdy Baby gets 1 billion views on YouTube

Calling it a ‘sweet co-incidence,’ Dhanush wrote that, “Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on the same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di.” Dhanush, in his tweet, was honoured to announce that Rowdy Baby is the first South Indian song to achieve this milestone on YouTube. Rowdy Baby is one of the songs from Dhanush's Maari 2, which was released in 2018. The hit song was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

What a sweet coincidence this is ❤️❤️ Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart ❤️❤️ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 16, 2020



Similarly, Sai Pallavi took to her Twitter page to thank everyone who watched the song. She wrote, "Thank you all for owning Rowdy baby. 1 Billion love and counting (sic)." Rowdy Baby was applauded for its catchy tune by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The song, which was choreographed by Prabhudheva was sung by Dhanush and Dhee.

Thank you all for owning Rowdy baby ❤️ 1 Billion love and counting ❤️🙈 — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) November 16, 2020



November 16 marks the 9th anniversary of Dhanush and composer Anirudh Ravichander's Why This Kolaveri Di. Hence, Dhanush's joy is doubled today as both Why This Kolaveri Di and Rowdy Baby managed to transcend borders and fetch international recognition. Why This Kolaveri Di featured in Dhanush's film 3, which marked Anirudh Ravichander's debut as a composer. Directed by Aishwarya R Dhanush, the film also featured Shruti Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan in important roles. The song was officially released in 2011 and rose to prominence for its quirky lyrics in Tamil and English.

