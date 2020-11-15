Explore Dhanush's Romantic Side With 'Yaaradi Nee Mohini', '3' & Other Tamil Films

Popular south actor Dhanush has always managed to amaze the audience with his impeccable performances and versatility. Be it social-drama or adventure-thriller; Dhanush's movies have always managed to leave a lasting impression on the audience. Apart from stealing the heart of the audience with his action sequences in several films, the actor has won over a section of fans for his work in romantic films too. Here are a few romantic Tamil movies, in which Dhanush's avatar has wowed the audience.

READ | Dhanush Shares A Photo With AR Rahman Hinting Of A New Collaboration

Dhanush's romantic movies

Yaaradi Nee Mohini

Directed by Mithran Jawahar, Yaaradi Nee Mohini released in 2008, starring Dhanush opposite Nayantara. Though it was a remake of the 2007 Telugu hit Selvaraghavan's Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule, the climax was slightly different. The film not only bagged a positive response from the critics, but also became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of that year.

3

It seems like Dhanush is one of those actors who loves to explore the niche genre. After winning praises for his romantic avatar in several rom-coms, Dhanush was seen playing the lead in 2012's psychological-romantic film 3. Directed by Aishwarya R. Dhanush, the film also featured Shruti Haasan, Prabhu, Sivakarthikeyan, Sunder Ramu, and Bhanupriya in prominent roles. Interestingly, Dhanush also marked his debut as the music composer with it.

Velaiyilla Pattathari

The 2014 release of Dhanush, which is popularly referred to as VIP among the Hindi audience, was directed by Velraj and produced under the banner of Escape Artists Motion Pictures. The film was critically acclaimed for a number of reasons; from its subject to the storyline. Dhanush was seen romancing Amala Paul in the film.

READ | Did You Know Dhanush Was Just 16 When He Stepped Into The Acting World?

Thanga Magan

Adding another romantic film to his repertoire, in the 2015 Tamil release, Thanga Magan, Dhanush was seen opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu and May Jackson. The film marked the second collaboration of Dhanush with director Velraj. Though the film did not perform well at the box-office, it is worth a watch if you like Dhanush playing romantic characters.

Enai Noki Paayum Thota

The 2019 release of Dhanush, Enai Noki Paayum Thota, also one of the remarkable works of the actor. Although the film focuses on action and thriller, the romantic avatar of Dhanush might catch your attention. Along with him, Megha Akash, Sasikumar and Sunaina are seen in the lead characters.

READ | Dhanush And Anirudh To Reunite For Sun Pictures' 'D44'; Fans Elated About Return Of DnA

READ | Dhanush And Vijayakanth Receive Bomb Threats; Police Conduct Search Operations: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.