From 'Dreams' To 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 2': Popular Dhanush's Films To Watch On Prime Video

Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, most commonly known as Dhanush, is one of the most celebrated Indian actors, producers, directors, writers, lyricists, screenwriters, and playback singers. He is predominantly recognised for his work in the Tamil cinema. Having been in the industry for over two decades, the actor has appeared in over 40 movies and has been acknowledged with 13 SIIMA Awards, nine Vijay Awards, seven Filmfare Awards South, five Vikatan Awards, five Edison Awards, three National Film Awards and a Filmfare Award. Dhanush has even been included in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list six times, that is based on the earnings of Indian celebrities. Here are some of Dhanush’s entertaining movies that you can now watch on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

Dhanush’s movies on Amazon Prime Video

Dreams (2004)

Dreams is a Tamil language romantic drama movie, directed by Kasthuri Raja. The movie cast Dhanush, Diya, and Parul Yadav as the lead characters of the movie. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a rich spoilt brat, who falls in love with a middle-class simple girl and reforms himself, to better himselff. You can now watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read | Dhanush And AR Rahman Release GV Prakash's First International Single 'High And Dry'

Pudhupettai (2006)

Pudhupettai is a Tamil language gangster movie, written and directed by Selvaraghavan. The movie cast Dhanush, Sneha, and Sonia Agarwal as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a high school boy who joins a gang and becomes a drug dealer, before becoming a politician. You can now watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read | 'Super Deluxe' Actor Ashwanth To Play Pivotal Role In Dhanush Starrer 'Jagame Thandhiram'?

Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017)

Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 is an Indian action comedy movie, directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth. It is a sequel to the 2014 film Velaiilla Pattadhari and has Dhanush, Amala Paul, Vivek, Hrishikesh, Saranya Ponvannan, and Samuthirakani reprising their roles, while Kajol plays an antagonist in the sequel. The plot of the film revolves around the tiff between a group of talented engineers and the greedy owner of a construction site. You can now watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read | Mithila Palkar Goes 'Rowdy' As She Dances To The Tunes Of A Chartbuster Dhanush Song

Enai Noki Paayum Thota (2019)

Enai Noki Paayum Thota is a Tamil language action thriller movie, written, directed and co-produced by Gautham Menon. The movie cast Dhanush and Megha Akash as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a normal simple college-going boy, whose life changes completely as he is dragged into trouble on account of falling in love with a girl. You can now watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read | Can You See Dhanush As Tom Holland's Arvin In 'Devil All The Time's South Indian Remake?

Pattas/ Local Boy (2020)

Pattas/ Local Boy is a Tamil language martial arts movie, written and directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar. The movie cast Dhanush, Sneha, Mehreen Pirzada, Naveen Chandra, Nassar, Munishkanth, and Manobala as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a kickboxing tournament. You can now watch this movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.