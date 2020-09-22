Mithila Palkar Goes 'Rowdy' As She Dances To The Tunes Of A Chartbuster Dhanush Song

The Little Things fame Mithila Palkar had a virtual dance collaboration with former Dance India Dance contestant and choreographer Swarali Karulkar. The actor-choreographer duo channelled their inner 'Rowdy babies' as they danced to the tunes of the chartbuster Tamil song Rowdy Baby from Maari 2. Sharing the video of her virtual collaboration for a 'fun session', Mithila was all-praise about Sonali as she wrote, "Always so much fun dancing with this girl! (sic)".

Mithila Palkar goes 'rowdy' as he shakes a leg to a Dhanush song

After sharing a glimpse of her fun choreography session with Swarali on her Instagram handle yesterday, Mithila Palkar has finally released the full video of her 'Rowdy Baby' choreography with dance educator Swarali Karulkar. Clad in matching outfits comprising a checkered shirt over a white tee, a skirt and a pair of white sneakers, the actor-dancer duo danced to the tunes of the upbeat Dhanush song titled Rowdy Baby, from the Tamil film Maari 2. Along with flaunting her quirky dance moves choreographed by Swarali, the Girl In The City actor showered the dancer-choreographer with heaps of praise.

Mithila penned a sweet note for the former DID contestant as she captioned the post writing, "She (Swarali) never bats an eyelid when I ask her to choreograph some song I've been meaning to learn and just makes it happen! Thank you for another fun session (sic)".

Check out her dance video below:

On the other hand, Swarali shared two 40-min-long videos on her Instagram handle to take fans through their entire journey of putting together the choreography before they released the final dance video earlier today. Sharing the videos on her IG handle, the dancer revealed that she and Mithila have been dancing together since their childhood. Opening up about her joyful experience of shaking a leg with her beloved actor friend, Swarali wrote, "Mithila and I have been dancing together since we were kids! And when she wants to learn a song, I am ready to groove with her!" She also added, "We had a blast dancing together and sharing this choreography with you. (sic)".

Watch how Mithila learned 'Rowdy Babu' choreography from Swarali:

