'Super Deluxe' Actor Ashwanth To Play Pivotal Role In Dhanush Starrer 'Jagame Thandhiram'?

Child artist Ashwanth Ashokkumar, who gained popularity with his portrayal as Raasu Kutti in Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe, will share the screen space with actor Dhanush in Jagame Thandhiram. Kaushik LM, a prominent personality of the South Indian film industry, recently shared a picture of the Super Deluxe actor with Dhanush online.

"Cute livewire #SuperDeluxe kid Ashwanth will be seen in the London portions of #Dhanush's upcoming #JagameThandhiram," (sic) wrote Kaushik while sharing the picture.

Check out Super Deluxe actor's picture:

Cute livewire #SuperDeluxe kid Ashwanth will be seen in the London portions of #Dhanush's upcoming #JagameThandhiram pic.twitter.com/0AoMj01cOc — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) September 18, 2020

'Super Deluxe' actor Ashwanth Ashokkumar in Jagame Thandhiram

Jagame Thandhiram, starring Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, will have Super Deluxe fame Ashwanth Ashokkumar essaying the role of Theeran. The movie directed by Karthik Subbaraj also features actors like Joju George, Decca Heggie, James Cosmo, among others in pivotal roles. The film touted to be a gangster drama is produced by S. Sashikanth under his production banner.

Ashwanth Ashokkumar, who made his acting debut with Nayanthara starrer Airaa (2019), rose to fame with his portrayal in Super Deluxe. He played the role of Raasu Kutti, an excited boy longing to see his father. Super Deluxe, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Ramya Krishnan, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, and Mysskin in the lead, narrates the tale of four individuals. The movie released in 2019 to positive reviews from critics and the audience alike.

What's next for Dhanush on the work front?

Dhanush will be next seen in Mari Selvaraj's Karnan. The movie, starring Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead, also features actors like Lal, Yogi Babu, others in prominent roles. The film's first look was released on Dhanush's birthday, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

The movie is produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu under his production banner. The film marks the Tamil movie debut of Mollywood star Rajisha Vijayan. Besides the upcomer, Dhanush has an array of movies at different stages of production in the pipeline.

