Can You See Dhanush As Tom Holland's Arvin In 'Devil All The Time's South Indian Remake?

Netflix recently released its new movie The Devil All The Time for subscribers all over the world. The psychological thriller is based on author Donald Ray Pollock's book by the same name. He also plays The Devil All The Time narrator. The movie helmed by Antonio Campos has been received well by the audience and critics all over the world.

The plot of the movie revolves around a young boy with a troubled past played by Tom Holland and how his life gets connected with other twisted characters in the movie. The movie is being praised by the performances of all the actors in this movie. As the movie is proving to be a huge hit across the globe, what if the movie gets a remake with South Indian actors? Here is a look at The Devil All The Time cast if the movie gets a remake with South Indian actors.

The Devil All The Time cast in South Indian remake

Dhanush as Arvin Eugene Russell

Tom Holland plays the role of Arvin in the cast of Devil All The Time. He is a boy with a troubled childhood who falls for a girl at his grandma’s house. With his brilliant acting skills, Dhanush can nail this role in South Indian remake of the movie.

Image Credits: Tom Holland Instagram and Dhanush Instagram

Suriya as Willard Russell

The role of Willard Russell is played by Bill Skarsgård. In the South Indian remake of the movie, Suriya becomes the ideal actor to play this role of Arvin’s father.

Image Credits: billskarsgard_ Instagram and Suriya Instagram

Mahesh Babu as Reverend Preston Teagardin

Robert Pattinson plays the role of Reverend Preston Teagardin in the cast of Devil All The Time. Mahesh Babu can do justice to this role of a corrupt pastor hiding behind his talks of faith.

Image Credits: official_robertpattinson Instagram and maheshbabu.universe Instagram

Allu Arjun as Sheriff Lee Bodecker

The role of Sheriff Lee Bodecker in The Devil All The Time cast is played by Sebastian Stan. Allu Arjun can play this role of Sandy’s brother who knows about her crimes to perfection in South Indian remake of the movie.

Image Credits: thedevilallthetime_ Instagram and Allu Arjun Instagram

Vikram as Carl Henderson

Sandy’s husband who finds the prey for his wife for killings is played by Jason Clarke. Vikram with his intense looks can pull off this role with ease.

Image Credits: jason_clarke_respect Instagram and Vikram Instagram

Anushka Shetty as Sandy Henderson

The role of serial killer Sandy Henderson who suffers from necrophilia is played by Riley Keough in The Devil All The Time cast. Anushka Shetty might be the perfect actor to play this role along with Vikram.

Image Credits: Riley Keough Instagram and anushkashettymysoul07 Instagram

