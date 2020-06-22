Dhanush's Intense Heavy Weight Workout Session Can Blow Your Monday Blues; Watch

Recently, a fan page of South star Dhanush shared a video of the actor, in which he is seen performing a heavyweight workout like a pro. The throwback video seems to be shot when he was training for his role in Maari 2. To exercise the heavyweight workout, Dhanush was seen sporting a pair of denim while he went shirtless to flaunt his abs. The video has garnered more than 187.8k views and still counting. Dhanush's numerous fans have also reshared the workout video. Watch his workout video, to get some motivation to start your week with energy and enthusiasm.

Dhanush's heavyweight workout

READ | Dhanush And Wife Aishwaryaa R's Whopping Net Worth Will Surely Surprise You

Talking about the professional front, Dhanush is eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming flick Jagame Thandhiram, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Produced by Y Not Studios, the film is expected to hit the screens this year. Reportedly, the upcoming film will be a gangster flick.

Meanwhile, Santosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose the film’s music. The film's star cast also has Mollywood star Aishwarya Lekshmi, playing the female lead. Actor Joju George and Kalaiyarasan will be seen playing significant characters. It is reported that the film also has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo, who is known for his role in HBO’s series Game Of Thrones.

READ | Aditi Rao Hydari Sings A Duet With Dhanush For G.V. Prakash Starrer 'Jail'; Watch

On the other side, Dhanush's another upcoming film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj was wrapped up before the lockdown for COVID-19 was implemented. The film, titled Karnan, will also see Mollywood star Lal, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G Kishan in key roles. A couple of pictures from the sets of the film were shared by the makers and the cast members. Karnan is one of the most anticipated South-language films of the year as the director’s previous film was a huge hit and it was critically acclaimed too.

READ | These Dhanush Starrer Films Will Keep Fans Entertained As COVID-19 Lockdown Continues

Apart from his South projects, Dhanush's Bollywood debut Raanjhanaa turned seven on June 21. The romance-drama also featured Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol, bagged a positive response from the critics and the audience. After that, Dhanush was seen in an Amitabh Bachchan starrer, released in 2015. A couple of months back, actor Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar announced that Dhanush will join hands with them for a Bollywood project, title Atrangi Re.

READ | Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram' Will Not Get OTT Release, Reveals Director Karthik Subbaraj

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.