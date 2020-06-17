Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram' Will Not Get OTT Release, Reveals Director Karthik Subbaraj

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj is optimistic about the business of cinema returning to normalcy. Recently, in an interview with a news portal, Karthik Subbaraj revealed that he would not be launching his movie Jagame Thandhiram on an OTT platform. He said that he would be among the first ones who will throng the theatres as soon as they open.

Karthik Subbaraj mentioned that there is no substitute for the movie-watching experience offered by theatres. Adding to that, he also talked about OTT platforms being a great alternative for small budget movies amid coronavirus crisis. Karthik Subbaraj also shared his opinion that OTT and cinema halls would co-exist peacefully after the crisis is over.

Furthermore, he said that at this point, the producer of Jagame Thandhiram, Vivek Harshan has no idea about giving the movie to an OTT platform. He added that things have to come back to normal at some point as it cannot go on like this. Karthik revealed that once everything gets back to normal, they will release Jagame Thandhiram.

Jagame Thandhiram stars Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in lead roles. The movie was slated to hit the theatres in May however due to the Coronavirus crisis, the release was postponed. Jagame Thandhiram also stars Joju George and Kalaiyarasan in supporting roles. It is a Tamil action –thriller movie written and helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film's dubbed Telugu version has been titled Jagame Tantram.

Also Read| 'Premam' director Alphonse Puthren would have cast Dhanush if it was remade in Tamil

Motion poster of Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram

On February 19, the motion poster of the Jagame Thandhiram was released. Jagame Thandhiram's motion poster introduces the main characters played by Dhanush, Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Kalaiyarasan and others. The motion poster has Santhosh Narayanan's intriguing music. Going by the first look, Jagame Thandhiram looked like a solid gangster flick which has shades of black comedy. In it, Dhanush can be seen in a veshti (dhoti) and shirt.

Also Read| Dhanush to resume work on his second directorial with Nagarjuna and Aditi Rao Hydari soon?

Also Read| David Warner grooves to Dhanush's 'Why This Kolaveri Di' in latest TikTok video: Watch

Karthik Subbaraj's latest production venture Penguin is all set to have an OTT release. Penguin was set to release in May of 2020. However, the film was pushed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the extension of the lockdown, the makers of Penguin decided to release the film on Amazon Prime Video. The movie will now make its premiere on OTT on June 19, 2020. Moreover, Penguin was simultaneously filmed in Tamil and Telugu, and will also be dubbed in Malayalam.

Also Read| Dhanush's 'Raanjhanaa' & other films where characters become victims to political wars

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.