Google Kuttappan Cast: All About The Actors & Their Characters In Android Kunjappan Remake

Malayalam hit film Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 is getting a Tamil language remake. Veteran Tamil filmmaker KS Ravikumar secured its remake rights. Interestingly, he is also playing the lead role played by Suraj Venjaramoodu in the original film. Ravikumar’s former assistants Sabari and Saravanan are directing the film, which has been titled as Google Kuttappan. The film will also feature Bigg Boss Tamil fame Losliya and Tharshan as the lead actors. Google Kuttappan revolves around a lonely aged man, who gets a robot as a gift from his son. Soubin was seen playing the role of the son in the Malayalam version, which is expected to be played by Tharashan in the Tamil remake. Popular actor Yogi Babu will also be seen playing a key role in the remake.

More about Google Kuttappan (Tamil)

Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, the sci-fi comedy-drama Android Kunjappan is reportedly inspired by the English movie Robot & Frank. While Sooraj Thalekkad was seen playing the role of a robot named Kunjappan, Suraj Venjaramoodu was seen as an elderly man. Bijibal composed the music for the Malayalam film and all the songs in the film became huge hits. A while ago, it was reported that the film’s Bengali version will be released on the big screens. Titled Android Kattappa, it is expected that the film’s release will be announced soon.

Google Kuttappan Characters

The cast of Google Kuttappan includes K.S Ravikumar who will play the role of the father Bhaskara Poduval originally played by Suraj Venjaramoodu. Tharshan will play the son, Subrahmannyan/ Chubban originally played by Soubin Shahir, while Losliya will play the daughter. Yogi Babu will play the friend’s role and Prankster Rahul will be the antagonist.

The Tamil remake marks the debut of Tharshan on the big screen while Losliya is committed to three films and is in talks to star in several others. She has signed up to play the female lead in the upcoming film titled Friendship, which will have cricketer Harbhajan Singh as the main lead. With Friendship, Harbhajan will mark his acting debut in the Tamil industry. Besides Friendship, she has also signed a deal to star in another film that will have Aari Arjunan in the lead and another untitled film with debutant Poornesh.

Happy to be associated with Legendary #KSRavikumar sir for his production venture #GoogleKuttappan. It's a pleasure to work for #KSR sir, who rewrote record books and helmed a record 47 films.Thank u for the opportunity sir. pic.twitter.com/COqUQqVLXy — Yuvraaj (@proyuvraaj) January 29, 2021

Promo Pic: Tharshan Thiyagarajah via Instagram

