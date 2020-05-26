Dhanush's 'Pudhupettai' Trends On Twitter As It Completes 14 Years At The Box Office

Marking his debut in the South-Indian film industry in 2002 with the Tamil film Thulluvadho Ilamai, Tollywood A-lister Dhanush has established a name for himself in the film industry like no other. The actor has starred in around 30 films in his 18-year-long illustrious career and continues to enjoy superstardom across the country.

One of the stepping stones of his career was 2006's Tamil gangster film titled Pudhupettai, written and directed by his brother Selvaraghavan.

Today, i.e. May 26, 2020, Dhanush's Pudhupettai completed 14 years at the box office. The Tamil film not only went on the become a box-office hit but also received a thumbs up from the critics as well as the audience. However, as today marks the 14th anniversary of the film, the Tollywood star's fans could not hold back but celebrate the film spam Twitter with congratulatory wishes.

Twitterati celebrate 14 years of the Dhanush starrer 'Pudhupettai' at the box office

The hashtags '#14yearsofPudhupettai' and '#14yearsofEpicPudhupettai' recently started trending on Twitter as the Dhanush starrer marked 14 successful years at the silver screens as it released on May 26, 2006. A lot of his fans took to Twitter to congratulate the actor and laud the blockbuster film.

Last year, when the film completed 13 successful years, Dhanush had expressed how 'overwhelmed' he was about the same on Twitter.

He tweeted writing, "13 years of pudhupettai .. a true cult classic from the master filmmaker@selvaraghavan .. will always feel proud to have been a part of this epic. Thank you all for celebrating this film and kokki kumar even after 13 years. Overwhelmed." Therefore, a lot of fans retweeted Dhanush's post from last year to celebrate the milestone.

Check out Dhanush's tweet from 2019 below:

13 years of pudhupettai .. a true cult classic from the master film maker @selvaraghavan .. will always feel proud to have been a part of this epic. Thank you all for celebrating this film and kokki kumar even after 13 years. Overwhelmed. pic.twitter.com/4aLfUofEVj — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 26, 2019

While one user tweeted saying, "A Lifetime of Ever Growth an Epic 14 Years of Celebration Cult Thriller & Action Flim of Pudhupettai Kokki Kumar as Master Of All Gangster Movies"

Another user expressed how fresh the film is till date as he tweeted, "It's been 14 years since #Pudhupettai released! Even now it still remains fresh with its rawness and realism!". A user also went on to call it the "best gangster film till date". Thus, check out some of the fan tweets below:

A Life time of Ever Growth an Epic 14 Years of Celebration Cult Thriller & Action Flim of Pudhupettai Kokki Kumar as Master Of All Gangster Movies.



That One Is Possiblity For The Genius @selvaraghavan Sir.

@dhanushkraja #14YrsOfPudhupettai pic.twitter.com/OMZy7m1GWb — Cine_PostBox (@cine_postbox) May 26, 2020

It's been 14 years since #Pudhupettai released! Even now it still remains fresh with it's rawness and realism!



Thank you @selvaraghavan for giving us Pudhupettai & hopefully we are waiting for #Pudhupettai2 #14YearsofPudhupettai #14YearsOfKokkiKumar @dhanushkraja @thisisysr pic.twitter.com/TwF8cle2bS — Selvaraghavan Trends (@SelvaTrends) May 26, 2020

Yahh!!!



Today #14YearsOfPudhupettai



Still Many Movie's Com's And Go But After 12 Years Pudhupettai Now Also Trending In Many Youngsters Heart..... 🔥🔥😎#14YearsOfEpicPudhupettai pic.twitter.com/zxXUkdLsOu — Dr.கவித்தாஞ்சலிMBBS👩‍⚕️ (@Its_Theribaby) May 26, 2020

