Rajinikanth And Dhanush - All You Need To Know About The Relationship Between These Actors

Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, popularly known as Rajinikanth, has been a megastar in the Tamil film industry since the '70s. After starring primarily in Tamil films, the actor also worked in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and even American movies. The actor was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan (2016). Rajini began his film career with the Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal (1975), directed by K. Balachander, and since then has delivered numerous hits in the different languages. The actor got married to Latha Rangachari in the year 1981. The couple has two daughters named Aishwaryaa and Soundarya Rajinikanth. Aishwaryaa is married to actor-producer Dhanush while Soundarya had a second marriage back in the year 2019. Continue reading to know the relationship between superstar Rajinikanth and actor Dhanush.

ALSO READ: Soundarya Rajinikanth's Adorable Pictures With Father Rajinikanth

All you need to know about Rajinikanth’s relation with Dhanush

Dhanush was born in the year 1983 to Tamil director and producer Kasthuri Raja. He started his acting career with the film Thulluvadho Illamai under the direction of his father Kasthuri Raja. The film turned out to be a super hit which made Dhanush get a good response from critics and viewers. As per several reports, he already had a thought that he wanted to tie the knot before turning 23. Amid all these plannings, there were rumours of his link-up with Aishwaryaa, the daughter Rajinikanth.

However, Dhanush denied the rumours and revealed that Aishwaryaa was only the friend of his sister. Although he stated that there was nothing between the two, the two prominent families in the Tamil film industry decided to arrange the marriage of their children. With the approval of both the families, a meeting was fixed between Dhanush and Aishwaryaa. Reportedly, the families also thought to give them a chance to decide a future together.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Petta' Is Rajinikanth's 165th Film? Here Are Some Interesting Facts

Many of their fans did not know that there was an age difference of 2 years between the two and Aishwaryaa is two years elder to him. However, it was in the year 2004 when Aishwaryaa got traditionally married to Dhanush. Their marriage reception took place at the house of Rajnikanth. The happily married couple is blessed with two children, Yatra (2006) and Linga (2010).

Rajinikanth and Dhanush have previously worked together as producer and actor for the film Kaala, which was bankrolled by Wunderbar Films. The other notable film of Rajinikanth and Dhanush is Kuselan. The film released in the year 2008 and featured Pasupathy, Meena and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde Needs Only One Word To Perfectly Describe Rajinikanth

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth Shares Interesting Facts As He Opens Up About His Filmy Journey

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.