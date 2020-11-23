'Dhee' Sequel Title Announced By Vishnu Manchu On His Birthday On Twitter

Vishnu Manchu is one of the most popular actors of the Telugu industry. One of his most entertaining movies was Dhee which released in 2007. The film was directed by Sreenu Vaitla. Sreenu Vaitla and Vishnu Manchu will be coming together for the Dhee sequel as well. The makes of the film have now announced its title to be D&D Double Dose.

Vishnu Manchu’s Dhee sequel to be titled as D&D Double Dose

On account of his birthday, Vishnu Manchu took to Twitter to make the announcement of the Dhee sequel movie’s title. In the tweet, he said, “Here we go again! But this time it’s D&D Double Dose. Very excited to partner with my big brother Sreenu Vaitla garu again. God speed!” He also shared the poster of the film in the tweet. Alongside the picture, he also shared a picture of him and Sreenu who are smiling beamingly at the camera.

Here we go again! But this time it’s D&D Double Dose. Very excited to partner with my big brother Sreenu Vaitla garu again. God speed! #DD #Doubledose pic.twitter.com/TLeCZAq4kd — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) November 23, 2020

The sequel is announced after 13 years of the first movie. This excitement led to many of his fans commenting about the good news. One user has suggested that of the original cast is retained for the film, then the film is sure to be a blockbuster again. See their reactions here:

Super news..Hope this will be a major breakthrough for both of you..👍🏻😍#DD #DoubleDose — Rajesh (@rajeshkasakani) November 23, 2020

Vishnu garu plz repeat the same cast then looks like perfect sequel # DD 😎we all are waiting 🎥 — sai teja (@YellapuSaiteja) November 23, 2020

All the best Vishnu anna, block buster repeated ,,,,,,,,,,, — Santosh.K (@Santosh59245463) November 23, 2020

Brahmi 😎 Fans pic.twitter.com/Zfi463Jgvn — NTRohit AA Fan (@Hari_Rohit_45) November 23, 2020

Eagerly waiting for double dose folks — Praveen Singh (@prave_iitr) November 23, 2020

Sreenu Vaitla and Vishnu Manchu are going to come together for this film after a very long time. There were rumours doing rounds about the Dhee sequel but nothing was officially confirmed until yesterday. The movie will be produced by Vishnu Machu’s production house Avaram Bhakta Manchu and 24 Frames Factory. The screenplay of the film is written by Gopi Mohan and Kishore Gopu. the music for the film will be composed by Mahati Swara Sagar. The stunts for the film will be choreographed by Peter Hein. Who will be the female lead for the movie has not been announced but the fans are looking forward to it as well.

Dhee starred Vishnu Manchu and Genelia D’Souza in the lead roles. It was one f the highest-grossing movies of the year as well as it acquired a lot of commercial success. The film ticked the funny bones of the audiences. Vishnu Manchu is known for his stellar performances in films. Some of his notable movies are Krishnarjuna, Doosukeltha, Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam and Voter. He has also won many awards and accolades for his performances.

Image courtesy- @vishnumanchu Instagram

