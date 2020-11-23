'A Simple Murder' Review: A Tale Of Blind Love And Coincidences Woven By Dark Humor

Director- Sachin Pathak

Cast- Mohammed Zeeshan, Ayub, Priya Anand, Amit Sial, Sushant Singh

Producer- Rakesh Bhagwani, Ajay G Rai

Streaming on- Sony Liv App

The plot

A Simple Murder is not as simple as it sounds. The premise of the web series is based on the belief that coincidences happen and they can lead to the bigger picture. The characters of the series severely entangle themselves in a trap and find it impossible to come out of it. As they move ahead by overcoming one problem, another one raises its ugly head.

The protagonist Manish’s wife Richa is used to leading a lavish lifestyle. She likes to throw money around like confetti. But the debt-ridden Manish is struggling hard to make their ends meet. He also is blind to his wife’s obsession with money and because he loves her too much, wants to fulfill all her wishes.

This makes him come in contact with a pandit who runs a huge crime empire. The pandit mistakes him as a contracted hitman. He hands Manish a contract to target a politician’s daughter who has eloped with a Muslim guy. All these misunderstandings add up to the wrong people ending up dead. The police also enter the picture and try to solve this mess. Actor Vijay Raaz’s voiceover weaves all these threads together to bring forth this dark comedy web series.

What works?

A Simple Murder cast has put up a good performance in terms of comedy and delivering good comedy punches. They are all shown entangled in a web of lies, deceit and greed. It also depicts well how love can make one go to unimaginable extremes. Light humour has also been added in all the right places.

What doesn’t work?

Manish’s wife Richa is blamed for everything that goes wrong in the end. This does not appear right as all the characters acted consciously and well-thought decisions. The concept does get a bit repetitive. The pace of the plot is also not evenly distributed along with its seven episodes. It takes a while to catch up to what is happening and thread the pieces together.

Image courtesy- @the_indian_web_series Instagram

