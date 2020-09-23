Dhruv Vikram's Net Worth As The 'Chiyaan 60' Actor Rings In His 25th Birthday; Read

Actor Vikram's son, Dhruv Vikram, kick-started his career with his debut in the film titled Adithya Varma in 2019. His on-screen performance won many hearts. As he gears up for his second outing, Chiyaan 60, here's a look at birthday boy Dhruv Vikram's net worth.

Dhruv Vikram's net worth

As per a report by Wikibiopic.com, Dhruv Vikram has a salary of approximately Rs 5 lakhs. His income is a result of his appearance in his movie, exclusive of any endorsements. However, Dhruv Vikram's net worth is not reported yet.

The star kid dipped his toes in the film industry with Adithya Varma. In the movie, he played the titular role, alongside Banita Sandhu, who also made her debut with the flick. Actors Priya Anand, Leela Samson, Ashwin Kumar and others played pivotal roles in Adithya Varma. The movie was well-received by the audience.

Dhruv Vikram in Adithya Varma

Helmed by Gireesaaya, the movie chronicles the life of an extremely creative and talented doctor (Dhruv Vikram). However, he loses his cool quite often and expresses wrath upon people he comes across. It all happens after the woman he loves, ties the knot with another man. The trailer of the film hit 13M views online.

In March 2020, Dhruv Vikram penned a heartfelt note for his father Vikram. He wrote, "Adithya Varma was all you Dad. It may have been a remake but I know it will remain the film that’s closest to my heart because, through this process, I got to learn the craft from someone who’s work I’d been a fan of for as long as I can remember. Your vision put me here today. And I promise to work toward making our dreams come true."

Dhruv Vikram bagged his second film this year titled Chiyaan 60. In it, he will be seen sharing the screen space with his father for the very first time. The first look poster of the film was recently unveiled. It showed two hands, one of which belongs to a man and another to a child. The man's hand was smeared in blood.

Sharing the poster, Dhruv Vikram wrote, "I’ve always been excited to watch a Karthik Subbaraj film’s FDFS. I’ve always listened to Anirudh’s albums on loop. I’ve always been my dads biggest fan. If this is my dream come true, please don’t wake me up."

Dhruv Vikram's birthday

As Vikram Dhruv celebrates his 25th birthday on September 23, wishes have been pouring in on social media. "Wish you many many more Happy returns of the day #DhruvVikram Wishing you an awesome year ahead. Shine on!" read a tweet. Take a look at how netizens wished Dhruv Vikram.

