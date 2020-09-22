Know Net Worth Of 'Natarang' Director Ravi Jadhav As He Celebrates 44th Birthday; Read

Ravi Jadhav is a celebrated Indian film directed credited for films like Timepass, Rampaat, Nude and Natarang. The director has bagged National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi among others. He celebrates his 54th birthday today and here are details about his net worth.

Ravi Jadhav net worth

According to networthpost, Ravi Jadhav’s net worth is $600 thousand. This is over Rs 4 crores when converted to INR.

Source of income

After graduation, Ravi Jadhav started working as a creative director and copywriter for an advertising agency. He later went on to work on films and became a full-time director. The director has also done the screenplay for several films and has even directed music videos for bands like Pentagram. Ravi Jadhav is also credited for writing lyrics for Saazani, a song sung by Shekhar Ravjiani. Ravi directed the music video of that song as well.

Career of Ravi Jadhav

Ravi Jadhav started his career in the film industry with Natarang in the year 2010. He won a lot of critical acclaims for his directorial debut musical drama film. He later became known as a director who does not shy away from portraying bold topics on the big screen.

Awards

Ravi Jadhav has won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in the year 2009, for his debut film Natarang.

Another film, directed by Jadhav, Balak Palak won three national awards at the 59th National Film Awards.

Ravi Jadhav directed an animation film called The Landscape and it was 2 minutes 30 seconds long. The film won National Film Award for Best Non-Feature Animation Film at the 48th National Film Awards.

Films by Ravi Jadhav

Ravi Jadhav started his film with Natarang in 2009 where he did the direction and screenplay for the film. He has done films like Baalgandharva, Balak Palak, Rege, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Banjo, Kaccha, Rampaat. The director also has an upcoming film in the pipeline, Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Ravi Jadhav's Natarang details

Natarang is based on the 1978 novel with the same name written by Dr Anand Yadav. The film was screened at the Cannes and Venice film festivals. The film starred Atul Kulkarni and Sonalee Kulkarni and the music in the film was composed by Ajay-Atul.

