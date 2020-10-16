Dhruva Sarja Wishes His 'love Forever' Chiranjeevi Sarja On Birthday With Cute Video

Dhruva Sarja recently took to Instagram to welcome his brother Chiranjeevi Sarja’s little child with an adorable video. The actor shared the glimpses of Chiranjeevi’s wife and family celebrating the late actor’s birthday. The video starts with a male voice singing in the back ‘Happy welcome to you Junior Chiru’ as a photo frame of Chiranjeevi Sarja is seen.

The video shows Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife flaunting her baby bump wearing a beautiful peach gown at her husband’s birthday party with the later actor’s picture in the background. There are several shots showcasing all the decorations and stage that was prepared for Chiranjeevi’s birthday. There are glimpses of all the guests and Sarja’s family celebrating the good news.

The video also shows Dhruva Sarja escorting the mom-to-be on the stage. In one of the shots, she is seen crying as she looks at her husband’s picture. Later in the video, there are shots of Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife playing games. The video ends with the family cutting the cake and welcoming ‘Junior Chiru’. Take a look at Dhruva Sarja’s Instagram update.

Dhruva Sarja poured in birthday wishes for his brother and also called him his 'love forever'. He also wrote, "Junior Chiru coming soon". Fans in a huge number poured in birthday wishes for Chiranjeevi Sarja. Several users also posted several heart and love emoticons to appreciate the video.

Meghana Raj's baby shower pictures

Earlier, late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife, Meghana Raj took to her Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of her baby shower ceremony. In one of the pictures, she was seen flaunting her baby bump as she was dressed in her saree. Meghana also put up a cut out of Chiranjeevi Sarja right beside her to complete her picture. She shared the picture with the caption, "My two most special beings â¤ï¸ this is the way u want chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I LOVE YOU BABY MA â¤ï¸". Meghana's husband, actor Chiranjeevi passed away on June 7, 2020.

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s death:

Chiranjeevi Sarja, who predominantly worked in the Kannada film industry, passed away due to cardiac arrest in a city hospital. The actor passed away on June 7, 2020, at the age of 39. Chiranjeevi's family members confirmed that the actor had complained of restlessness, following which he was rushed to a private hospital where he passed away.

