'Dhruvam' And Other Classics Where Mammootty And Suresh Gopi Shared Screen Space

Mammootty and Suresh Gopi are two leading actors of Mollywood, who have appeared together in a variety of films across genres. This duo has been mostly seen in action-drama films and the audience has always accepted these entertainers with open arms. Here is a look at a few films from the Malayalam film industry, that brought Mammootty and Suresh Gopi in the same frame, creating immense anticipation and bliss, instantly.

Mammootty and Suresh Gopi films

1. Dhruvam

Dhruvam is an action drama film released in the year 1993. The plot of this film revolves around the life of Narasimha Mannadiar, who makes sure justice prevails at all costs. The film has been directed by Joshiy and written by Sajan Babu. Dhruvam stars actors like Jayaram, Suresh Gopi, and Mammootty in the lead roles.

2. Sreedharante Onnam Thirumurivu

Sreedharante Onnam Thirumurivu is a comedy-drama film released in the year 1987. The plot of this film revolves around a man named Sreedharan and his nephew Ashwathi. This film has been written and directed by Sathyan Anthikad and it stars actors like Mammootty, Neena Kurup, and Suresh Gopi in important roles.

3. The King and the Commissioner

The King and the Commissioner is an action drama film which released in 2012. The plot of this film revolves around two detectives who have been investigating the death of a woman with a mysterious past. The film has been directed by Shaji KKalidas while the story was penned by Renji Panicker. The King and the Commissioner stars actors like Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, and Jayan in the lead role.

4. Oru CBI Diary Kurippu

Oru CBI Diary Kurippu is a thriller film which hit theatres in 1988. The plot of this film revolves around a suicide case which is being investigated by the top-notch CBUI officer, Prabhakara Varma. The film has been directed by K Madhu while the script has been prepared by SN Swamy. Oru CBI Diary Kurippu was a massive hit amongst the masses as it stars Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, and Jagathi in the lead role.

5. Twenty:20

Twenty:20 was a mega-budget action film which released in the year 2008. The plot of this film revolves around the story of Devaraja Prathapa Varma, who is seeking revenge from his brother’s murderers. This film brought a number of Malayalam stars under the same frame and the result was impressive in every sense. Twenty:20 was directed by Joshiy and it starred actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, and Dileep, amongst others.

