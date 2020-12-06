Did You Know 'Harikrishnans' Starring Mammootty And Mohanlal Had Two Endings?

Harikrishnans remains one of the most popular films in the long list of Mammootty’s movies. It is a Malayalam movie that also stars other big names such as Mohanlal and Juhi Chawla. The film was written and directed by Faazil in 1998. The comedy background and punchlines in the movies made the film extremely popular among the masses and the movie was a rare instance where two big names of the Malayalam film industry were seen in the same film. One of the Harikrishnans movie trivia that few people know is that the movie actually had two endings. Here is more on this trivia.

Harikrishnans starring Mammootty and Mohanlal had two endings

While the audiences are used to seeing stars like Mammootty and many different kinds of roles, Harikrishnans saw the actors playing roles that are extremely appealing to the audiences. But even a lot of fans of this film may have not been aware of the fact that it had two different endings. The film, which sees both Manmmootty and Mohanlal trying to impress Juhi Chawla, sees Mohanlal winning over Juhi Chawla and in the other they show that it is Mammootty who gets her. These were the two different versions made of this film with different endings.

ALSO READ: Manju Warrier Is The Definition Of Casual Cool As She Steps Out Of A Range Rover; Watch

The simple yet amusing reason behind making these two different endings is for the satisfaction of the fans of both actors. While the ending of Mohanlal getting Juhi Chawla at the end would be preferable for Mohanlal fans, a different ending which sees Mammootty winning Juhi in the end would be appealing to his fans, according to IMDb. This was done purely to keep the fans of both the actors satisfied and happy with the ending. In the original version, however, it is shown that it is Mohanlal who marries Juhi Chwla.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram Posts Where He Paid Tribute To Other Renowned Artists

Another interesting fact of this film is that it is the only Malayalam film that Juhi Chawla has ever worked in. This film became a very strong success at the box office receiving positive reviews from both the critics and the audience. This film also went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year 1998. It is one of the memorable movies which saw two actors who would later create a huge impact in the world of cinema.

ALSO READ: Mammootty Would Have Been A Lawyer If Not An Actor; Read Lesser-known Facts About Him

ALSO READ: Mammootty's 'Harikrishnans' & Other Entertainers That Can Make A Good Lockdown Watchlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.