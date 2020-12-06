Mammootty Has Only Done One English Film And He Played The Role Of A Freedom Fighter

Mammootty is one of the most prominent actors in the Indian film industry. He has been as an actor in the industry for more than a decade. But in his long and successful career in the film industry, Mammootty has worked in only one English film. That is none other than the biographical film- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Find out more details about this Mammootty starrer film below.

Mammootty's Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar details

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is considered the architect of the Indian Constitution. Apart from drafting our constitution, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar also worked tirelessly to improve the conditions of the lower castes and untouchables in our country. Over the years, there have been many movies made on the life on this legendary freedom fighter. But only a few of them could create an impact. One such film was Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. As mentioned earlier, Mammootty starred in this biopic and garnered praises from everybody.

Plot

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is based on the life of the freedom fighter and hence many life-shaping events have been described in the film. The film first covers Bhimrao Ambedkar’s journey at Columbia University. In the first few scenes of the film, Lala Lajpat Rai approaches Ambedkar and suggests him to join his home rule league. But Bhimrao Ambedkar refuses his offer.

The film Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar focuses on freedom fighter’s early days. Hence the film covers a major chunk of Bhimrao Ambedkar’s academic achievements. But while focusing on his academic achievement, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar also focuses on the issues the freedom fighter faced as a child as he belonged to the lower caste.

These hardships were also present in Bhimrao’s life once he comes back to India and starts working in Baroda. The film has captured both the timelines well. Hence the life of the lower caste and untouchables shown in the film is raw and gut-wrenching. No wonder, the film went on to bag several awards and accolades.

Cast & crew

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was directed by none other than Jabbar Patel. In an interview with Pritish Nandy, Jabbar Patel revealed that it took him three years to research for the film. Actor Sonali Kulkarni starred as Ambedkar’s first wife, Ramabai Ambedkar. Marathi actor Priya Bapat starred a young Ramabai in the film. Nawazuddin Siddiqui starred as one of the leaders of the Mahar Satyagraha. He can be also seen in the background in a few of the scenes. Actor Mohan Gokhale starred as Gandhi in the film.

Awards & accolades

As mentioned earlier, Mammootty starrer Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar won several awards and accolades. At the National Film Awards in 1999, the film took home three awards. Mammootty won Best Actor Award and Nitin Chandrakant Desai won Best Art Direction Award. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in English.

