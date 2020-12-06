Mammootty And Other Stars In 'Twenty:20' Worked Without Payment? Read Trivia

Mammootty starrer Twenty:20 is an action thriller. The film was penned by Udayakrishna and Siby K. Thomas. Helmed by south filmmaker Joshiy, the film stars Mohanlal, Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Jayaram and Dileep in the lead role. Did you know, alongside Mammootty, all the stars in this film worked for free? Read further more details.

As per IMDb, all the stars in the Malayalam film, Twenty: 20 agreed to act in the movie free of cost as they supported the fundraiser for actors who are struggling in the Malayalam film industry. The film was produced on behalf of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). The fundraiser was also organised by the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Also Read | Mammootty's co-star Nikhila Vimal shares "new normal" from 'The Priest' sets

More 'Twenty:20' movie trivia

Twenty:20 released in 2008 and was considered one of the best Mammootty's movies.

Apart from acing the lead role in Twenty:20, actor Dileep also bankrolled the film through Graand Production.

Actor and producer of the film, Dileep also handed over an amount of 10 million rupees to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for the fundraiser.

Twenty:20 starred members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). However, even being a member of the association, prominent Malayalam actor Murali did not get a role in the movie.

The 2008's release became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever of that year.

Lead actor Mohanlal won the Best Actor award at Vanitha Film Awards for his role in Twenty:20.

More about Twenty:20

The film's music was composed by Berny-Ignatius and Suresh Peters. Twenty:20 was also bankrolled by Manjunatha Release. Talking about the film's box-office success, the first two weeks of release gained ₹5.72 crores. The film was also considered the highest-grossing film in Malayalam cinema until 2013. Drishyam broke the record set by Twenty:20 in 2014. The film revolves around the story of an underworld don and wealthy businessman, Devaraja Prathapa Varma (played by Mohanlal). Devaraja Prathapa Varma is on the run to take revenge for his brother Karthik Varma's (played by Dileep) murder. Take a look at Twenty:20's trailer below.

Also Read | Mammootty would have been a lawyer if not an actor; Read lesser-known facts about him

Also Read | Mammootty's trivia: Did you know the Mollywood actor is also a writer?

Also Read | Mammootty trivia: Did you know Mammootty did 35 movies each in the years 1983 & 1986?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.