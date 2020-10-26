'Dhurala' Shooting Location: Where Was This Marathi Political Drama Filmed?

Dhurala is a 2020 Marathi flick that stars Amey Wagh, Sai Tamhankar, and Ankush Chaudhari in pivotal roles. The movie is based on the life of the family of Anna Ubhe, who was the village sarpanch. Read further to know about the film's shooting location and other details:

Dhurala shooting location

Dhurala’s story was set in a village in Maharashtra called Ambegaon, which is located in Pune, Maharashtra. The plot follows the death of the village Sarpanch Anna Ubhe who passes away just a few days before the elections are to take place. As there will be a new Sarpanch appointed, the late sarpanch’s eldest son Navnath who handles the family business is adamant about taking his father’s place and stands in opposition to Harish Ghadwe. It is not confirmed as to whether the film is a true story.

However, MLA Shinde convinces his Navnath’s stepmother Jyoti Tai to take part in the election against the opposition in the significance of women empowerment. Navnath realises he has fewer contenders in his newly started panel as he does not have a female lead and thus chooses his wife Harshada. Anna Ubhe’s second son runs the cement business, his wife Monica sees Hanumantha’s powers and contacts and thus persuades him to stand for the same panel too. This whole political game leads to a rift among the three female members of the family who are standing opposite each other to take up the position of the Sarpanch.

More details about Dhurala

The main cast of the movie includes Ankush Chaudhuri as Navnath Ubhe; Sai Tamhankar as Harshada Ubhe; Alka Kubal as Jyothi Tai Ubhe; Siddharth Jadhav Hanumantha Ubhe, and Sonalee Kulkarni as Monica Ubhe. The supporting cast includes Nupur Dudwadkar, Devendra Gaikwad, Prajakta Hanamghar, Priyadarshan Jadhav, Umesh Kamat, Prasad Oak, Uday Sabnis, Sulekha Talvalkar, Sunil Tawde, Amey Wagh, and Shrikant Yadav.

The movie has been written by Kshitij Patwardhan and directed by Sameer Vidwans. It is produced by Ranjit Gugle, Anish Joag, and Mangesh Kulkarni. Music for the movie has been composed by Av Prafullachandra, Cinematography is done by Akash Agrawal while the film editing has been done by Faisal Mahadik.

