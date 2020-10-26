'Soorarai Pottru’ Trailer Out: Abhishek Bachchan, Rana Daggubati & Other Celebs Laud It

On October 26, the makers of the Suriya and Aparna Balamurali starrer, Soorarai Pottru, dropped its trailer. As soon as the trailer started surfing on the internet, it joined the list of trending hashtags on social media. Amid all the praises from fans and the audience, the trailer was also lauded by celebrities. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and several other Kollywood actors and celebrities took to their social media handle and expressed how impressed they were with the trailer while wishing luck to the makers of the upcoming flick.

Celebrities reaction to Soorarai Pottru Trailer

Reviewing the trailer of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “All the best buddy. Looks fantastic!!! Can’t wait to watch it. Fly high!”, on Twitter. Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati asserted, “A common man, with an uncommon dream”, on the micro-blogging site. On the other hand, Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan shared the trailer and penned, “Outstanding trailer! Every shot looks stunning! @Suriya_offl sir looks like fire Energy therikkudhu! Sudha mam! U have done something extraordinary&can always be proud off! Waitin to watch the film! Theatre or wherever This is gonna be crazy& intense @gvprakash Fiyaa!”. Scroll down to take a look at what other celebrities have to say about the trailer.

All the best buddy. Looks fantastic!!! Can’t wait to watch it. Fly high! @Suriya_offl https://t.co/uGrszDLQzA — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 26, 2020

Outstanding trailer!

Every shot looks stunning! @Suriya_offl sir looks like fire🔥

Energy therikkudhu!



Sudha mam! U have done something extraordinary&can always be proud off! Waitin to watch the film! Theatre or wherever

This is gonna be crazy& intense @gvprakash Fiyaa🔥work! https://t.co/rFcAz1eE15 — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) October 26, 2020

READ | 'Soorarai Pottru' Trailer Promises To Be A Gripping Tale Of India's First Low Cost Airline

We’ve been waiting to see the intense and gritty side of anna and here it is!#SooraraiPottruTrailer https://t.co/XvWKwvgCe2 — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 26, 2020

READ | 'Soorarai Pottru' Trailer Starring Suriya Has Fans Gushing Over It; Call It A Masterpiece

Soorarai Pottru release

The two-minute-one-second long trailer gave a glimpse into the life of Nedumaaran Rajangam, who nurtured the dream of making people fly at the cost of Rs 1. In the trailer, Suriya was seen taking on mighty politicians and businessmen to make his dream come true. Along with Suriya, the upcoming flick will also feature Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu. Watch the trailer below:

READ | Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' Makers Unveil Fun 'boarding Pass' For Trailer 'take-off'

Initially, the Suriya starrer was supposed to premiere on October 30 on streaming giant Amazon Prime. However, the release got postponed after a delay in obtaining a NOC from Indian Air Force. Now, the film, directed by Sudha Kongara, is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime on November 12 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film will mark the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who has co-produced this project.

READ | Suriya Starrer 'Soorarai Pottru' Gets Delayed Due To Permissions, Actor Shares Message

(Image courtesy: Amazon Prime Video India YouTube)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.