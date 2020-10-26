Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Film Announced: 'Power Star' Set To Play A 'Super Cop'

Konidela Kalyan Babu, popularly known as Pawan Kalyan, has signed yet another film and is set to play the role of an on-screen cop yet again. On the occasion of Dusshera, the makers of his upcoming untitled film released the teaser of the film across social media. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the teaser on his Twitter handle to shed some more light on the Pawan Kalyan starrer.

Pawan Kalyan's new movie announced

On October 25, 2020, 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan added yet another upcoming film in his kitty. The 49-year-old will essay the role of a 'Super Cop' in director Saagar K Chandra's upcoming untitled film. Yesterday, on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera, the makers of the film made the big announcement along with sharing the teaser of the film. Director Saagar took to his Twitter handle to share the teaser and rejoiced writing, "Your most Beloved, Stylish & Highly volatile Super Cop is back in our Next!@SitharaEnts Production No 12 ft. the one & only POWER STAR@pawankalyan garu! (sic)".

Check out his tweet below

Later, Taran Adarsh also took to his Twitter handle to share some details about the upcoming film. As of yet, it is revealed that the film stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, while information about other cast members has been kept under wraps. While the untitled film is to be directed by Saagar K Chandra, it will be bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments. Furthermore, the music of the upcoming film will be composed by popular Tollywood music composer, S. Thaman.

Sharing the news on his Twitter handle, Adarsh wrote, "PAWAN KALYAN... On the auspicious occasion of #Dussehra, here's a BIGGG ANNOUNCEMENT... #PawanKalyan in Sithara Entertainment's Prod No 12 [not titled yet]... Directed by Saagar K Chandra... Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi... Music by Thaman S. #HappyDussehra (sic)".

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movies include the highly-anticipated Vakeel Saab, one untitled Telugu film with director Krish and another with director Harish Shankar. If the grapevines are to be believed, the shoot of Vakeel Saab will resume soon while the filming of the other two films will commence once the COVID-19 crisis goes back to normalcy.

