Saiyami Kher's Freezing Selfie From Rohtang Pass As She Shoots For 'Wild Dog'

Actor Saiyami Kher recently shared a selfie on social media updating fans on the weather conditions in Manali, where she has been shooting for her upcoming action film. In the picture posted, she is seen wearing layers of clothes to protect herself from the extremely cold weather. Her fans have flooded the comments section with appreciation as they love to see her natural avatar on social media. They have also enquired about the film Wild Dog while speaking highly of the actor's skills.

Saiyami Kher shares a glimpse of Wild Dog shooting location

Actor Saiyami Kher recently updated her fans on what she has been up to lately. In the picture posted, the actor is seen posing for a selfie, at Rohtang Pass. The actor is seen donning a green jacket with a black contrasting face mask. She is also wearing matching black gloves to protect herself from the cold weather. Her head has been left uncovered with prominent curls that enhance her beauty.

In the caption for the post, Saiyami Kher speaks about the temperature in Manali at the moment. She has mentioned that she is shooting for Nagarjuna Akkineni's Wild Dog at zero degree celsius, which is why she has been covered in multiple layers. Have a look at the picture on Saiyami Kher’s Instagram here.

In the comment section of the post, Saiyami Kher's fans have spoken highly about her look and enthusiasm. A few of her followers have inquired about the status of Wild Dog as they have been eagerly waiting for its release. One of the fans have also pointed out that the colour of her eyes stands out in the picture. Have a look at a few comments here.

About Wild Dog

Wild Dog is an upcoming action-thriller film which has been triggering a lot of excitement amongst the fans. The film is being directed by Ahishor Solomon who is also a part of the writing team. It stars actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dia Mirza, and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Saiyami Kher Instagram

