Allu Arjun Hikes His Fee For 'Pushpa' & The Figures Will Leave You Stumped; Read Details

The Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun will next be seen in Sukumar's highly-anticipated action-thriller titled Pushpa. The film marks director Sukumar's third collaboration with Allu Arjun after Arya and Arya 2. Recently, reports from several online portals suggested that after the huge success of his last film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the Tollywood superstar has decided to hike his fee from ₹25 crore to ₹35 crore.

Allu Arjun hiked his remuneration?

The Telugu film Pushpa's makers took social media by storm by they released Allu Arjun's first look from the film. The team of the much-awaited action-thriller has completed one schedule of shooting before lockdown so far. Fans are eagerly waiting for an update from the makers. Meanwhile, an online portal recently reported that the Telugu megastar has hiked his remuneration for Pushpa.

It has been reported that Allu Arjun has been paid a whopping ₹35 Crore for his upcoming pan-India film. The report also revealed that he had received ₹25 Crore for his last film and thus, the actor has decided to hike the remuneration after the overwhelming response received by his last action-drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. However, these are mere grapevines and there is no official confirmation about the actor's whopping remuneration hike made as of now.

Talking about Pushpa, the film's shoot will reportedly resume from mid-August or September, after the film's team analyses the condition to resume the shoot. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Muttamsetty Media, the Telugu action-thriller will also star Rashmika Mandanna Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, and Vennela Kishore in lead roles alongside Allu Arjun, who will be seen essaying the role of a red sanders smuggler Pushpa Raj. The actor will be sharing the scene space with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time in Pushpa and the latter will play the antagonist in this Sukumar directorial.

While music composer Devi Sri Prasad is in charge of composing the music for the highly-anticipated Telugu film, Hollywood cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek has been roped in for filming and Karthika Srinivas will be editing the movie. Apart from Pushpa, Allu Arjun will also be seen in director Venu Sriram's upcoming romantic-drama titled Icon. The film is slated to release in December this year.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The platform does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

