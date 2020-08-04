Thalapathy Vijay With Kajal Aggarwal Or Hansika Motwani: Which On-screen Pair Is Better?

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most successful actors in the South film industry. He has delivered several memorable performances throughout his acting career. Thala Vijay has also worked with some of the most successful actors and directors in the film industry. Kajal Aggarwal and Hansika Motwani are two such actors who on-screen chemistry with Thalapathy Vijay is widely noted. Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay's films with Kajal Aggarwal and Hansika Motwani.

Thalapathy Vijay's films with Kajal Aggarwal

Thalapathy Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal have collaborated with each other in a total of three films to date. The two collaborated for the first time in Thuppakki, that released in the year 2012. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film received positive reviews from critics and was also a commercially successful movie and earned numerous awards including Filmfare Awards for various aspects like direction, storyline, and the actor's performances.

The next film that Thalapathy Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal worked on is Jilla. The Tamil film directed by Nesan and produced by E.B. Choudary features Mohanlal, Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. Thalapathy Vijay and Aggarwal's second collaboration was also a commercially successful movie.

Mersal is the third and last collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal to date. The film directed by Atlee Kumar features Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha, Nithya Menen, S J Surya, and Vadivelu in key roles. It is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of recent times and was also screened at several international film festivals. Both Thalapathy Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal both bagged awards for their performances.

Thalapathy Vijay's films with Hansika Motwani

Vijay and Hansika Motwani have churned out a total of two films together. The two first worked together in the film titled Velayudham, released in 2011. The M Raja-directorial despite clashing with Suriya's 7aum Arivu was a commercially successful movie. Vijay bagged Edison Award and Superstar Rajini Award. The movie also received numerous awards and accolades for its songs.

Thalapathy Vijay and Hansika Motwani's Puli marked the second and the last collaboration of the two actors to date. The 2015 Indian Tamil-language fantasy action-adventure flick is directed by Chimbu Deven and features Vijay, Sridevi, Sudeep, Shruti Haasan and Hansika Motwani in key roles. The film was highly praised for its visual effects.

