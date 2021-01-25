'RRR' To Have An International Effect With An English Song As A Part Of The Album: Reports

RRR has now become one of the most anticipated action films of 2021 and the makers of the film do not fail to share intriguing details of about the film on social media. Now, in a report presented by Tollywood.Net, the big-budgeted patriotic drama will have a thumping score with an international effect. The music of this commercial film is given by MM Keeravani and the background score plays a crucial role in complementing the plot of the film.

As per the outlet, director SS Rajamouli, in order to capture the international markets and viewers decided to keep the music more western. This magnum opus will also reportedly have a small English song to showcase the entry of Olivia Morris, who is essaying the role of Jennifer, the love interest of Jr NTR in this upcoming film. With the director’s previous venture Baahubali gaining worldwide attention, the expectations from RRR has risen and the director isn’t leaving any stone unturned to deliver a good performance yet again.

Last week, the filmmaker, took to his Twitter handle, to share that the makers have begun shooting the climax of the film Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). While informing fans about the climax scene, Rajamouli highlighted how ‘Rajamaraju and Bheem’ come together in the climax to ‘accomplish what they desired to achieve’. Helmed and scripted by Rajamouli, RRR will feature NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

The CLIMAX shoot has begun!



My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve... #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/4xaWd52CUR — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 19, 2021

Bankrolled under the banner DVV Entertainments, this Telugu film is a fictional tale tracing the lives of two freedom fighters namely Alluri Sitaram Raju and Kumram Bheem from the early 20th century. After the hugely successful Baahubali series, now the ace director has also accommodated prominent Bollywood celebs to join his upcoming venture.

Along with Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The film will have a worldwide release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi as well. Previously, even Alia Bhatt, took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the film. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

