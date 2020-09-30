Subodh Bhave To Feature In New Marathi Serial 'Chandra Aahe Sakshila'; Drops First Look

Marathi superstar Subodh Bhave is making his comeback on small-screens after years of hiatus. On September 29, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a teaser promo video of his upcoming television serial Chandra Aahe Sakshila. Sharing this exciting news with fans, Subodh Bhave wrote, 'à¤®à¤¾à¤²à¤¿à¤•à¤¾à¤‚à¤¶à¥€ à¤œà¥‹à¤¡à¤²à¥‡à¤²à¥€ à¤¨à¤¾à¤³ à¤•à¤§à¥€ à¤¤à¥à¤Ÿà¤²à¥€ à¤¨à¤¾à¤¹à¥€, à¤ªà¥à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¤¾ à¤à¤•à¤¾ à¤¨à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤°à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤¤ à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¸à¤®à¥‹à¤° à¤¯à¥‡à¤¤à¥‹à¤¯,' (The cord attached to the series is never broken, I am coming to you again in a new form,). Take a look at Chandra Aahe Sakshila serial's first look.

'Chandra Aahe Sakshila' first look

The teaser video begins with Subodh Bhave standing in front of a flower shop. Dressed in simple office formals and holding an office bag, he can be seen buying mogra flower gajra. Keeping the gajra in his pocket, he turns and flashes a smile and starts walking. Subodh Bhave says, "Chandrachya sakshine kartoy ek naavin survaat" (a new beginning by moon's blessings).

Dropping the first look, Subodh seemed excited to start a new Marathi serial on Colors Marathi. However, no more details about his upcoming projects were revealed. Subodh Bhave wrapped up his Instagram post's caption as "#ChandraAhesakshila Coming soon on @colorsmarathiofficial".

Netizens' reactions

Fans and celebs went gaga over Subodh Bhave's latest news. They seemed excited about his upcoming serial Chandra Aahe Sakshila. Swwapnil Joshi commented on the post, "Yebaat! Baat baghtoy Bhava! â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜", while actor Gayatri Datar wrote, "YayayayayaðŸ˜ Alll The Bessst Dadussss♥ï¸".

Mayuri Wagh and Abhidanya Bhave also reacted to Subodh Bhave's post. The former commented "Superrr...ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ waiting for this ðŸ¤—", while the latter wrote, "PalaattttttðŸ¤©ðŸ¤©â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸.....All the best tr teamðŸ’ƒ". One of the fans reacted saying, "waaaaaa punha ek kamaaaaaaaal performance pahayala milnar tar!". Take a look at some fans' reactions below. Another Instagram user said, "Blessed to have complete different world and legacy named SUBODH BHAVE..â¤ï¸ ðŸ¤˜".

On the movie front, Subodh Bhave will be next seen in Marathi film Vijeta. This is a sports drama film starring Subodh Bhave, Sushant Shelar and Pooja Sawant in the lead roles. He is also part of the cast ensemble of Bhaybheet and AB Aani CD.

