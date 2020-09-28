Mahesh Kothare's Marathi Films For Which He Donned The Director's Hat; Here's A List

Making a ground-breaking directorial debut with the Marathi film Dhoom Dhadaka, Mahesh Kothare is one of the few successful directors, known for using technical nuances in his film. Being in the industry for more than 2 decades, Mahesh Kothare has been a part of several Marathi movies. Apart from acting, he has also directed a few films. On the occasion of his 67th birthday, here are some popular Marathi films directed by Mahesh Kothare,

Films directed by Mahesh Kothare

Zapatlela

Inspired by a Hollywood movie Child’s Play, the horror-comedy film Zapatlela was directed by Mahesh Kothare himself. Starring Laxmikant Berde, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Kishori Ambiye and Mahesh Kothare, the film released in 1993. It followed the story of a man who presumed to have been haunted when a doll possessed by the spirit of a gangster comes along in his life. This film is considered to be a cult film in the Marathi industry. Later, it was also dubbed in Hindi.

Zapatlela 2

Directed by Mahesh Kothare, Zapatlela 2 is the sequel of the cult film Zapatlela. The film follows the story of the evil puppet who is searching for his dead ventriloquist creator's son, Aditya, in order to attain a human form. The film stars Adinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Sonalee Kulkarni and Sai Tamhankar.

Khatarnaak

Directed by Mahesh Kothare, the film Khatarnak follows the story of two friends who run a detective agency. They face several challenges when they are asked to nab a serial killer. The film casts Mahesh Kothare, Laxmikant Berde, Sadashiv Amrapurkar and Nutan Jayant.

Dhum Dhadaka

Another Mahesh Kothare directorial is Dhum Dhadaka. The film is a remake of a Tamil film Kaadhalikka Neramillai and stars Ashok Saraf, Laxmikant Berde, Nivedita Joshi and Surekha in the lead roles along with Kothare. It followed the story of a young man who falls in love with his employer's daughter. While he wins her heart, he faces opposition from her father. He then decides to ask help from his friend who falls in love with the girl’s sister.

De Danadan

Directed by Mahesh Kothare, the film De Danadan starred actors Laxmikant Berde, Nivedita Joshi and Alka Inamdar. It followed the story of two police constables, out of whom one police constable gets superpowers after he is saved from a blast. The only weakness he has is that he loses his powers when he sees the colour red. Mahesh Kothare played the role of a police constable in the film.

