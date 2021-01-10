Did You Know Actor Mammootty Has Produced The Kerala Doordarshan Serial 'Jwalayayi'?

Mammootty is a veteran Indian actor and producer who mainly works in Malayalam cinema and has a career spanning four decades and has over 420 credits in film and television, according to IMDb. He has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and English films. In his early films, he used the stage name Saijin.

In the '80s when he established himself as a lead actor, he got his major breakthrough with the commercial success of the 1987 film New Delhi. He is a recipient of three National Film Awards (Best Actor), seven Kerala State Film Awards and 13 Filmfare Awards South. Did you know that Mammootty had produced Jwalayayi, the hit serial which aired on Kerala Doordarshan in 2000? Read more on Mammootty trivia and about his serial 'Jwalayayi' below:

Also read: Do You Know Mammootty Was 'rejected' By Most Filmmakers During Early Days? Here's Why

Trivia about 'Jwalayayi', the Mammootty-produced serial

According to nettv4u.com, Jwalayayi was produced by Mammootty's production company Megabytes and starred actors Vinduja Menon, Jyothirmayi, Bindu Ramakrishnan, Unni Mukundan, Chandralaxmanan, and Yamuna among others. During its telecast in 2000, cable television connection was just catching up across Kerala and Doordarshan programs made up about 60 per cent of viewership in the state.

At this time, Mammootty had just ventured into the business of TV production. Likewise 'Jwalayayi" garnered viewers acclaim from the state and ran successfully for two years without any change or break in the show's time slot. Due to the excellent response from the viewers, the show followed up with a second part, but the follow-up wasn't as well-received in comparison to the original season. When the serial was released, the Malayalam film industry artists felt that the film actor's presence on the small screen may hamper the revenue of the films released in cinema.

Also read: Mammootty's Well-known Thriller Movies That You Shouldn't Miss; Check Out The List

More Mammootty trivia

According to IMDb, Mammootty has also acted in non-Malayalam movies which include Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and English language films. Mammooty's films consist of a broad range of genres and languages. He acted in the Kannada-Malayalam bilingual film Shikari in 2012. He made his debut in Hindi films through Thriyathri, which was released in 1989, though his first film as a number one actor was Dhartiputra. Mammootty had many of his Malayalam films dubbed into Telugu and Tamil cinema like Doubles, Chattambinaadu, Parunthu, Annan Thambi, Thommanum Makkalum, Sethurama Iyer CBI and Pazhassi Raja among others.

According to Khaleej Times, during the 2006 IIFA Awards ceremony held in Dubai, Mammootty openly criticized the organizers of the IIFA Awards for completely ignoring South Indian films. He stated that the Bollywood film industry should rise up to competition from the South Indian movie industry before calling itself international. He has been regarded as one of the highest-grossing actors in the Malayalam film industry alongside actors Mohanlal and Dileep.

As per topmovierankings.com, in 2005, Mammootty's films and his rival actor's films constituted about 97 per cent of the box office collections in Malayalam cinema. Mammootty is also the chairman of Malayalam Communications, founded in 2010, which runs Malayalam TV channels like Kairali TV, People TV and many others.

During the 1980's he co-owned a production company called 'Casino' along with actor Mohanlal. The company produced many commercially successful films like Nadodikkattu, Gandhi Nagar 2nd Street, Adiyozhukkukal and Karimpin Poovinakkare. His most recent film was Shylock (2020), an action thriller comedy-drama film that was released on Amazon Prime Video in January 2020.

Also read: 'Dhruvam' And Other Classics Where Mammootty And Suresh Gopi Shared Screen Space

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Gets Hindi Release Date; Makers Share Big Announcement

Promo Pic Credit: Still from the show and Mammootty/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.