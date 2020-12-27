Mammootty's Well-known Thriller Movies That You Shouldn't Miss; Check Out The List

Mammootty predominantly works in Malayalam cinema and his career has spanned for about four decades, and he has appeared in more than 400 films. Besides Malayalam cinema, Mammootty has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English movies. Read more about thriller films of Mammootty that one shouldn't miss.

Well-known thriller films of Mammootty

Munnariyippu

Munnariyippu is a Malayalam language thriller film directed by cinematographer Venu. It released in 2014. The movie casts Mammootty and Aparna Gopinath in the lead roles. It revolves around the story of a junior journalist, who is set out to write an autobiography on a prisoner who committed a double homicide. The prisoner’s life chances as the journalist decide to write about his life. IMDb rates Munnariyippu as 7.8 out of 10.

Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathira Kolapathakathinte Katha

This movie is a Malayalam mystery and thriller movie, written and directed by Ranjith. It was released in 2009 and stars Mammootty and Swetha Menon in lead roles. The movie is based on a true story. Mammootty plays the role of a villain in the film. Mammooty played three characters in the movie. The story is about a mysterious murder that could not be solved by any cops. After 52 years, the murderer is caught. IMDb rating for Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathira Kolapathakathinte Katha is 7.7 out of 10.

Ee Thanutha Veluppaan Kalathu

Ee Thanutha Veluppaan Kalathu is a 1990 Malayalam mystery thriller movie that was directed by Joshy. Mammootty plays the role of a police officer who heads the investigation of a sequence of a killing. The movie is about a Godman and his abilities that influence the investigation. This movie is the first movie in Mollywood that speaks about mental illness. The movie has thrilling suspense at the end. IMDb rates Ee Thanutha Veluppaan Kalathu 7.4 out of 10.

Utharam

Utharam is a mystery thriller movie starring Mammootty, Sukumaran, Suparna Anand and Parvathy in lead roles. The movie has released in 1989 and is directed by Pvaithran. The story is about a poet who shoots herself leaving no trace of motive. Her husband’s best friend who is a journalist is on a mission to find the truth. IMDb rates Utharam 7.8 out of 10.

Charithram

Charithram is a 1989 movie directed by G.S.Vijayan. It stars Mammootty and Rahman in lead roles. The story is about the relationship between two brothers. Mamooty is desperate on seeing his brother who is already dead in a car accident and the rest of the story is about how he proves the lookalike is not his brother. Charithram is rated 7.2 on IMDb.

