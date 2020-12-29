Do You Know Mammootty Was 'rejected' By Most Filmmakers During Early Days? Here's Why

Indian film actor Mammootty is known for his substantial roles in the Malayalam cinema industry. With over 40 years of a successful movie career, the actor has appeared in more than four hundred movies that he has been a part of. Apart from Malayalam, Mammootty has also been a part of movies in other languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English. Additionally, the actor is also a producer and the chairman of Malayalam Communications, which runs major TV serials in the Malayalam language. However, did you know that Mammootty was "rejected" by filmmakers in his early days? Here is the reason.

Mammootty 'rejected' by filmmakers?

According to Celebritiespedia.com, the actor was initially rejected by various filmmakers. He had started his acting career by trying out his luck into films during his early days of student life. The filmmakers who he came in contact with pointed out that his face and his voice were the major minus points that led to his rejection in various movies, as per the report.

Gradually, the actor groomed himself accordingly and gave his acting career a kickstart with the 1971 Malayalam film Anubhavangal Paalichakal. Since then, he began being chosen for subsequent movies and rose into the limelight with great hits like the 1987 movie New Delhi, which reportedly was also his commercial breakthrough.

Mammootty trivia

Going by the trivial facts mentioned in Celebritiespedia, Mammootty has a keen interest in works of literature. The actor shares his happiness of reading books by great authors and is said to be overly excited whenever he comes across people who love to write. He himself compiled a book of his own from a collection of the essays he wrote during his acting career.

With anecdotes on his experience in the industry and insights forming the actor's perspective on life, the book is titled Kaazhchappadu, a Malayalam word that means 'perspective'. In addition, it is also said that Mammootty is probably the only Indian actor to have worked in six different languages. Interestingly, he made his debut as a TV producer with the Doordarshan serial Jwalayay in 2000 which was aired for almost two years.

Mammootty is also known for his philanthropic works. He is the goodwill ambassador of many charitable projects like the Street India Movement and the Akshaya Project. He is also a patron of the Pain and Palliative Care Society of Kerala, which is aimed at the improvement of the quality of life for advanced cancer patients.

