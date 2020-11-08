Allu Arjun Is The Only Telugu Actor With Every Film Dubbed In Malayalam, Did You Know?

Allu Arjun is one of the prominent actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor has managed to win the hearts of his fans through his spectacular acting and dancing skills. But it is a lesser-known fact that all of Allu Arjun’s movies have been dubbed in Malayalam. He is the only Telugu actor to have all his movies dubbed in the language.

Allu Arjun’s trivia

Allu Arjun began his career at the age of 3 with the movie Vijetha, featuring alongside star Chiranjeevi and Bhanupriya. Released in 1985, the movie was directed by A. Kodandarami Reddy and produced by Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind.

After that, Allu Arjun received another chance in a movie as a child artist. He was cast in the movie Swathi Muthyam that featured actors namely Kamal Haasan, Raadhika, Sarath Babu, Gollapudi Maruthi Rao, among others. In the movie, Allu Arjun essayed the role of Kamal Haasan’s grandson. Its Malayalam version was also very well received by Allu Arjun’s Malayali fans.

After working as a child artist in a few movies, Allu Arjun received his breakthrough with his debut film, Gangotri. He essayed the lead role in the film alongside Aditi Agarwal, Prakash Raj, Seetha, Suman, Pragathi, among others. Allu Arjun also received an award for the best male debut for Gangotri. This movie was dubbed in Malayalam as well as in Hindi. It was released in the same name in Hindi while in Malayalam, it was released with the name Simhakutty.

Furthermore, Allu Arjun’s movies kept receiving love from the audiences. He experimented with his roles and tried different genres in his career. While his debut movie was a drama film, his next one was different. He was later seen in the movie Arya which was a romantic action film. He was featured alongside Anuradha Mehta, Siva Balaji, Subbaraju, among others. After winning the hearts of both Telugu and Malayalam fans, this movie was remade in Bengali, Sinhala and Odia with different cast members.

Desamuduru added to Allu Arjun’s movies in 2007, becoming one of the most successful films in his career. It was dubbed in both Hindi and Malayalam with the names Ek Jwalamukhi and Hero respectively. It was an action film which was loved by both Telugu and Malayalam audiences.

Allu Arjun went on to add movies in his list across different genres that were loved by all his fans equally. He aced all his roles as an action hero, a romantic boy and also in a comic role.

One of the upcoming Allu Arjun's movies is an action thriller named Pushpa in which he will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna. This will also be dubbed in Malayalam like all his other movies.

