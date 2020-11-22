Did You Know Ammy Virk's Debut Punjabi Film 'Angrej' Was Shot In Just 40 Days?

Ammy Virk, also known as Amninderpal Singh Virk, is an actor, singer and producer and has been in the entertainment industry for over 9 years now. Ammy made his acting debut five years ago with the film Angrej where he shared the screen with several other actors. Did you know that Ammy Virk’s debut movie was shot in just 40 days?

Angrej movie trivia

According to a report in NewspaperDirect Inc. the filming for the production was done in a single schedule. Reportedly, the shooting schedule lasted for around 40 days and after the editing and final cut, the movie ran for a total of 136 minutes. The movie released on July 31st, 2015.

The movie marks the acting debut of not only Ammy Virk, but Aditi Sharma and Sargun Mehta as well. Aditi Sharma won the best debut actor in the female category for this film

Angrej is a historical romance film in which social disparity drifts two lovers apart. The movie revolves around the titular character who falls in love with a girl who is of a higher social status than him. As the plot of the movie unfolds, it is revealed that Angrej does everything to win back his beloved with the help of his female friend Dhann.

Later, Angrej realises that in reality, he has stronger feelings for Dhann. Dhann too reciprocates his love but never expected anything in return. Towards the end of the film, it is revealed that Angrej realises his true feelings and confesses his love for Dhann. Dhann’s father disapproves of Angrej at first, but is later convinced about the pure character of Angrej. Dhann and Angrej get married.

The movie was nominated for 22 awards at the PTC Punjabi Film Awards and won 10 awards in total. Angrej won the best movie award, best director award, best actor and best actress award. Ammy Virk won the best Debut male award for this film and was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor for this film.

Details about the film

Angrej is directed by Simerjit Singh and produced by Jaspal Sandhu, Amarbir Sandhu, Aman Khatkar and Sameer Dutts. The cast of the film includes Amrinder Gill, Aditi Sharma, Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk and Binnu Dhillon. The story is written by Amberdeep Singh and the music in the film was given by Jatinder Shah.

