Did You Know Bhojpuri Actress Aamrapali Dubey Was A Part Of Hindi TV Serial 'Maayka'?

Aamrapali Dubey is a popular actor and is mostly known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry. While the actor has shared the screen with popular Bhojpuri actor, Dinesh Lal Yadav, did you know she was a part of a Hindi TV serial as well? She was seen in a significant part in the serial Maayka, read on for more information.

Did you know, Aamrapali Dubey was in 'Maayka'?

Aamrapali Dubey portrayed the character of Tina in the series Maayka. In the show, she shared the screen with Neha Bamb, Vineet Raina and Arti Singh in the lead roles. Aamrapali Dubey was seen in a supporting role in the series.

Details about 'Maayka'

Maayka – Saath Zindagi Bhar Ka is a television series directed by Ashwin Verma, Romesh Kalra, Sunand Barawal, Santosh Bhatt and Niranjan Malhotra. The show aired from January 2007 till August 2009. The show had a total of 3 seasons.

Plot of 'Maayka'

The show revolved around the Malhotra family, who had three daughters and a younger brother. The eldest daughter is married to a police officer and finds it difficult to adjust with his family. As the show progresses, it is seen how the lives of Malhotra family change through the course of time.

Aamrapali Dubey's movies

Actor Aamrapali Dubey stepped into the Bhojpuri film industry with the film Nirahua Hindustani. The actor made her debut in the year 2014, when the film released, starring opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav. Aamrapali went on to do films like Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Ram Lakhan, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Border, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke and Lagal Raha Batasha.

The actor was last seen in Lallu Ki Laila and Jai Veeru. In both the films, she shared the screen with Dinesh Lal Yadav. Dubey will soon be seen in Sher Singh, directed by Shashank Rai and stars Pawan Singh. The actor will also be seen in Bidai which will release soon.

Aamrapali Dubey's TV shows

Aamrapali has also been seen in several television series. The actor made her Hindi TV debut with Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. Apart from that, she was also featured in Saat Phere and Mere Naam Karegi Roshan.

Image credits: Aamrapali Dubey IG and screengrab from the show

