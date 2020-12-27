Did You Know Dhanush, Who Is Allergic To Birds, Had To Shoot With Roosters In 'Aadukalam'?

Aadukalam is an action thriller starring Dhanush and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. The film also features Kishore, V. I. S. Jayapalan, Naren, and Murugadoss play supporting roles. Released on January 14, 2011, the film is directed by Vetrimaran. Filmmaker Vetrimaran has also been credited for writing the film.

In Aadukalam, Dhanush plays the role of K. P. Karuppu. He is very talented in breeding and training roosters. He is also one of the favourites in Pettai's team for the rooster fighting in South Tamil Nadu. While shooting for the action thriller, Dhanush had to shoot with roosters. But, according to IMDB, the actor is naturally allergic to birds since his childhood. Even with his allergies acting up during the filming of Aadukalam, he managed to hold, carry and got familiarised with the roosters throughout the movie.

More About 'Aadukalam':

According to IMDB trivia, Samuthirakani, Andrea Jeremiah and Radha Ravi rendered their voices for actors Kishore, Taapsee and Jayabalan, respectively. The Dhanush starter Aadukalam was dubbed in Telugu. It was released as Pandem Kollu in Telugu on January 30, 2015. The film is written and directed by Vetrimaran.

In an old interview, he shared that Aadukalam's story was inspired by movies like Caché, Amores perros, Babel, The Hire#Powder Keg, Thevar Magan, Virumaandi, Paruthiveeran. He also revealed that book like Roots: The Saga of an American Family, Shantaram helped him write the film. These films and movies are also mentioned in the credit section of this film. Aadukalam was originally titled Seval. However, director Hari had already taken the title for his project with Bharath.

Awards won by 'Aadukalam':

Aadukalam won six awards at the 58th National Film Awards. The film was honoured with Best Direction (Vetrimaaran), Best Actor (Dhanush), Best Screenplay (Original) (Vetrimaaran), Best Editing (Kishore Te) and Best Choreography (Dinesh Kumar). The action thriller was also hailed with five awards in 59th Filmfare Awards South. It garnered Best Film – Tamil (S. Kathiresan), Best Director – Tamil (Vetrimaaran), Best Actor – Tamil (Dhanush), Best Music Director – Tamil (G. V. Prakash Kumar), and Best Cinematographer (Velraj).

Watch the Aadukalam movie trailer:

