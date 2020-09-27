Dulquer Salmaan's Movies With Nazriya Nazim That Are A Must-watch; See List Here

Superstar Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan is one of the popular actors of Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi film industry. The Zoya Factor fame is Dulquer is known for his performance in movies like O Kadhai Kanmani, Banglore Days, Kali and 100 days of Love. The actor has performed a wide range of films and collaborated with several actors from the film industry. Nazriya Nazim remains to be one such actor whose performance with Dulquer Salmaan is widely noted. Here are Dulquer Salmaan’s movies with Nazriya Nazim.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan & Gregory's Malayalam Guide For Beginners Has Fans Obsessed

Dulquer Salmaan’s movies with Nazriya Nazim

Salalah Mobiles

Released in 2014, Salalah Mobiles was a Malayalam romantic comedy movie written and helmed by debutant Sharath A. Haridaasan. The film featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim and Jacob Gregory in the lead was produced by Anto Joseph Film Company. The movie revolved around the life of Afsal, who starts a mobile shop. However, his life gets complicated to him after he meets, Azhagarsamy, a creator of mobile applications.

Vaayai Moodi Pesavum

The Balaji Mohan directorial features a very unusual romantic story and is one of the critically acclaimed movies of Dulquer Salmaan. The film showcases Dulquer playing the role of a salesman in Panimalai, which gets affected by a mysterious virus. One of the primary attributes of the movie is the on-screen chemistry between Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Nazim, who fall for each other amid the virus crises. On the other hand, the people of the city are hunting for a solution.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan Flaunts His Natural Curls; Leaves Fans Stunned With His New Rugged Look

Bangalore Days

Dulquer Salmaan played the lead role of Arjun in the Anjali Menon directorial Banglore Days. The film featuring an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Nithya Menen, Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Isha Talwar in the lead roles. Some of the major highlights of the film include the actor’s performance, on-screen chemistry, screenplay, songs and other aspects. The movie even received awards including Kerala State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards and others. Moreover, the movie was later remade in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Maniyarayile Ashokan

Dulquer Salmaan recently made his debut as a producer with the film Maniyarayile Ashokan. Maniyarayile Ashokan revolved around a middle-class man named Ashokan who works in his local village employee. Even though he spends his day working as an office employee, he is busy day-dreaming about starting a family and finding a life partner. However, he faces significant issues in his life due to his unlucky horoscope. The film then shows how he gets ready to change his life and not let his horrible fate ruin his life on earth.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan Has A 'mysterious' Take On His Picture With Mohanlal And Prithviraj

ALSO READ: From 'Mahanati' To 'Karwaan': Popular Dulquer Salmaan Movies To Binge On Amazon Prime

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.